This $7 Bra Hanger Is the Secret to Freeing Up Your Drawers

While drawer dividers may be a great way to store and organize your bras, not everyone has enough dresser drawer space to make it happen. Enter this clever hanger, which Amazon shoppers call a “great purchase” and “the ultimate space saver.”

Your favorite bras and bralettes will last longer when stored properly, and this brilliant hanger from Amazon, which is currently 35 percent off, will help you do just that while freeing up your drawers. With enough hooks for eight bras, this super slim piece makes it easy to organize your go-tos in your closet while keeping your collection tidy, organized, and in plain sight, so you can grab and go.

To buy: $7 (was $10); amazon.com.

The helpful organizer from Magicool Hanger is made of sturdy stainless steel, and can be used to hang and consolidate all sorts of garments including tank tops, bathing suits, strappy dresses, sports bras, and more. The vertical bars also make it ideal for scarves, ensuring they won’t fall or slide.

“Love this product,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I purchased two sets and have my sports bras on one and my regular bras on the other. Very durable, easy to use, works great.”

“I used to put my bras in a bin because I didn’t want them to get mangled in a drawer, [but] then I couldn’t see them on a bin, so I had to lay them out on a closet shelf—that took up a ton of room and the matching panties always got lost,” another reviewer wrote. I am so glad I found this so that I can safely, and easily store my bra and panty set together and also get to them so easily. Pro tip: hang your matching panties down the center and easily keep your bra and panties together.”

Owners also love to use it for drying their most delicate items. “I use this to dry my bras and it works a lot better than hanging them over my shower rod,” one reviewer wrote. “I’m going to repurchase to hang my camis—I have a very small closet so I need all the space I can get.”

If you’re ready to overhaul that messy, overstuffed drawer or closet, better grab at least one (if not a few) while they’re on sale. The Prime-eligible hangers can be at your door in just two days, so you can tackle this quick one-step organization project over the weekend. You’ll have a tidier closet in no time!