The Best Hangers for Your Pants
Clamp Winner
Premium Walnut Hardwood Hanger
"This can handle a thick waistband or two pairs of cuffs," noted one tester, who liked the felt-lined wooden clamp.
To buy: $7, containerstore.com.
Clamp Runner-Up
Plastic Jawbreaker Slack Hanger
To buy: $8 for six,
stacksandstacks.com.
Open-Bar Winner
Friction Trouser Hanger
Testers liked the slippage-proof foam rubber, along with the slight bend of the tail.
To buy: $7 for three,
gracioushome.com.
Open-Bar Runner-Up
Open Ended Hanger
"Sleeker than a swan," said a tester. But another wished the chrome bar were heavier and thicker.
To buy: $5 for two, organize.com.
Clip Winner
Friction Hanger
The streamlined design, the cushioned clips (no more dented dress pants), and the belt hook drew approval.
To buy: $6 for three,
bedbathandbeyond.com.
Clip Runner-Up
Wavy Combination
This hanger can hold more than pants, so the minimum order of 25 won't make you feel like a spendthrift.
To buy: $77 for 25, hangers.com.
Raising the Bar
If off-the-rack hangers don't grab you, there are always the pricey custom-made versions preferred by high-end clothiers. Consider the custom velvet-clad bar hangers made by the Henry Hanger Company of America, a three-generation business in New York City. Velvet isn't your thing? "Customers also ask us to finish the hangers to match their rooms," says executive vice president Nancy Spitz-Bittan, a granddaughter of the company's founder, Henry Spitz. So now your bed skirt can match your skirt hanger.