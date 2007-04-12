The Best Hangers for Your Pants

By Deborah Baldwin
Updated August 29, 2014
Grant Cornett
Dozens were tested to see which ones held up best. These 7 racked up the most praise.
Clamp Winner

Grant Cornett

Premium Walnut Hardwood Hanger

"This can handle a thick waistband or two pairs of cuffs," noted one tester, who liked the felt-lined wooden clamp.

To buy: $7, containerstore.com.

Clamp Runner-Up

Grant Cornett

Plastic Jawbreaker Slack Hanger


To buy: $8 for six,
stacksandstacks.com.

3 of 7

Open-Bar Winner

Grant Cornett

Friction Trouser Hanger

Testers liked the slippage-proof foam rubber, along with the slight bend of the tail.

To buy: $7 for three,
gracioushome.com.

4 of 7

Open-Bar Runner-Up

Grant Cornett

Open Ended Hanger

"Sleeker than a swan," said a tester. But another wished the chrome bar were heavier and thicker.

To buy: $5 for two, organize.com.

Clip Winner

Grant Cornett

Friction Hanger

The streamlined design, the cushioned clips (no more dented dress pants), and the belt hook drew approval.

To buy: $6 for three,
bedbathandbeyond.com.

Clip Runner-Up

Grant Cornett

Wavy Combination

This hanger can hold more than pants, so the minimum order of 25 won't make you feel like a spendthrift.

To buy: $77 for 25, hangers.com.

Raising the Bar

Grant Cornett

If off-the-rack hangers don't grab you, there are always the pricey custom-made versions preferred by high-end clothiers. Consider the custom velvet-clad bar hangers made by the Henry Hanger Company of America, a three-generation business in New York City. Velvet isn't your thing? "Customers also ask us to finish the hangers to match their rooms," says executive vice president Nancy Spitz-Bittan, a granddaughter of the company's founder, Henry Spitz. So now your bed skirt can match your skirt hanger.

