The Best Hangers for Your Pants

If off-the-rack hangers don't grab you, there are always the pricey custom-made versions preferred by high-end clothiers. Consider the custom velvet-clad bar hangers made by the Henry Hanger Company of America, a three-generation business in New York City. Velvet isn't your thing? "Customers also ask us to finish the hangers to match their rooms," says executive vice president Nancy Spitz-Bittan, a granddaughter of the company's founder, Henry Spitz. So now your bed skirt can match your skirt hanger.