The 12 Best Closet Organizers That Minimize Clutter and Maximize Storage Space

Best for Shoes: Simple Houseware Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

If your closet is lacking square footage, finding space to store your shoes can be a challenge, but this hanging shoe organizer allows you to easily organize and display your shoes on the back of any door. It features 24 clear pockets and doesn't require any hardware to install, making it ideal for renters and college students living on campus. You can also use it to store kids' toys or other small accessories. "Having no place to store my shoes was driving me nuts, and I was always tripping over shoes," began one reviewer. "I wasn't sure if the pockets in the organizer would be large enough for my Crocs, but they fit perfectly when I put the shoes in heel first. I was able to get two pairs of sneakers in the last two sets of pockets as well."

