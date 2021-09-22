The 12 Best Closet Organizers That Minimize Clutter and Maximize Storage Space
Whether you just moved into a new apartment, are heading back to a tiny dorm room, or are simply ready to give your home a refresh, it's never a bad time to get organized. If you're not sure where to start, you might consider tackling the closet first. No matter how large your space is, closets almost always seem to be smaller than you wish they were. But you can rework even the tiniest closets to create more storage space with a few genius closet organizers.
A quick glance through Pinterest, Instagram, and Amazon's best-selling storage products will offer up a plethora of ideas and help you find the best ways to organize your closet. From multipurpose hangers and stackable bins to over-the-door organizers and hanging shelves, there are tons of simple (and affordable) ways to make your closet look and feel so much bigger than it actually is.
Here are 12 customer-loved closet organizers you can snag from Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond right now.
The 12 Best Closet Organizers of 2021
- Best for Shoes: Simple Houseware Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
- Best Hanging: Simple Houseware Hanging Closet Organizer
- Best for Drawers: Simple Houseware Foldable Cloth Storage Box Set
- Best Open-Front Storage Bins: iDesign Large Eco Open-Front Bin
- Best Stacking Storage Bins: BossJoy Stackable Closet Box Set
- Best Closet System: ClosetMaid ShelfTrack Adjustable Closet Organizer Kit
- Best Hangers: MySweetHome Space-Saver Hanger Set
- Best Cube Shelves: Puroma 6-Cube Storage Organizer
- Best Dividers: Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers
- Best Shelf Risers: Songmics Cabinet Shelf Organizers, Set of 2
- Best Tension Shelf: Hdaiucov Expandable Tension Shelf
- Most Stylish: Simple Houseware 3-Tier Closet Storage with 2 Drawers
Best for Shoes: Simple Houseware Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
If your closet is lacking square footage, finding space to store your shoes can be a challenge, but this hanging shoe organizer allows you to easily organize and display your shoes on the back of any door. It features 24 clear pockets and doesn't require any hardware to install, making it ideal for renters and college students living on campus. You can also use it to store kids' toys or other small accessories. "Having no place to store my shoes was driving me nuts, and I was always tripping over shoes," began one reviewer. "I wasn't sure if the pockets in the organizer would be large enough for my Crocs, but they fit perfectly when I put the shoes in heel first. I was able to get two pairs of sneakers in the last two sets of pockets as well."
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Best Hanging: Simple Houseware Hanging Closet Organizer
When there's no room for a dresser in your closet, simply hang up this clever organizer. It will fit on any standard rod and offers five spare shelves fit for anything from jeans and sweaters to linens and towels. The sides are equipped with spacious mesh pockets, which can hold smaller items like shoes and hats in a coat closet and washcloths and toiletries in a linen closet. With more than 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's a clear winner. "Perfect for organizing the closet," one shopper wrote. "Only took a minute to assemble and hang. I am currently using it for jeans, slacks, shorts, and sweaters. Despite having several garments in the cubbies, I haven't experienced any sag or compromised structural integrity."
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Best for Drawers: Simple Houseware Foldable Cloth Storage Box Set
Rather than struggle to fit copious amounts of clothes in small dresser drawers or closet shelves, get organized with these foldable storage boxes. They fit right into most drawers and are perfect for separating small items of clothing like bras and underwear (take note if you're following the Marie Kondo method). According to one Amazon shopper, "These are the best drawer storage organizers I have ever purchased! They hold a great amount of items and they keep everything so tidy."
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Best Open-Front Storage Bins: iDesign Large Eco Open-Front Bin
Perfect for items that are constantly in use, this open-front bin gives your essentials a home that's easy for you to access. It measures 16.9 inches in length, 11.9 inches in width, and 8 inches in height. It's made from a sturdy plastic material and features convenient carrying handles. Plus its matte cream finish will look stylish in just about any closet. "What a great design," raved one customer. "They are so roomy and the open front makes it easy to see what's inside." Plenty of reviewers also noted that it's useful under kitchen and bathroom sinks.
To buy: $13 (was $17), bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Stacking Storage Bins: BossJoy Stackable Closet Box Set
Thanks to its stackable design, this set from BossJoy creates a shelving scheme in previously unusable space. Each bin measures 17.7 inches in length, 7.1 inches in height, and 13.4 inches in width, and they have slide rails that allow you to open them like dresser drawers for easy access to their contents. "These work great," shared one Amazon reviewer. "I used them for sheets and towels in my linen closet and the difference has been amazing. They pull out easily. I was worried they might tip as I pulled them out but I haven't had that happen."
If they're out of stock during your next Amazon visit, reviewers also swear by this stackable bin set from Pinkpum.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.
Best Closet System: ClosetMaid ShelfTrack Adjustable Closet Organizer Kit
Achieve the closet of your dreams with the ClosetMaid ShelfTrack Adjustable Closet Organizer Kit, which mounts to your wall and offers 132 inches of hanging space and 216 inches of shelf space. The Amazon closet system set is made from durable vinyl-coated steel and includes a hang track, closet rods, and 12-inch-deep SuperSlide shelves, plus standards, shelf brackets, and a closet rod support for an all-in-one installation. It fits within closets measuring between 5 and 8 feet wide and even features a 36-inch shelf for shoes. "I tripled my storage capacity on the back wall of my closet," one shopper happily reported. "No part of this unit touches the floor like the cheaper version of this unit does. It is very sturdy... I wish I had bought this sooner."
To buy: $159, amazon.com.
Best Hangers: MySweetHome Space-Saver Hanger Set
For anyone that feels like they're always running out of room on their closet rod, this innovative hanger from MySweetHome allows for strategic storage of up to five garments with its vertical orientation. According to the brand, it helps free up to 70 percent of your space, and reviewers say it's made a significant difference in their overall closet organization. "[It] has made it easier to keep a lot of clothes in my tiny closet space," wrote one Amazon customer. "They are sturdy so far, I can fit all my jackets and sweaters on it." Shoppers have their choice of the 10-piece set or the 16-piece set.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
Best Cube Shelves: Puroma 6-Cube Storage Organizer
Another way to add a shelving system to your closet, the Puroma 6-Cube Storage Organizer fits comfortably against the back wall and can be customized to your liking. Each metal-framed cube measures 11.8 inches wide, has a 15-pound weight capacity, and comes equipped with ABS connectors for quick assembly (and disassembly). Not to mention, the waterproof unit comes with risers, so each cube hovers over the floor. "This was ideal for adding storage in a nursery closet," shared one reviewer. "I didn't need anything too expensive or bulky because it is in a small space and not meant to be seen. This is sturdy enough to support full bins and extra on top. I was able to put it together easily by myself."
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Best Dividers: Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers
Tidy up your shelves with these handy dividers, which slide into place and can be adjusted to accommodate a variety of items. Each 12-inch divider fits over standard shelves measuring seven-eighths of an inch in thickness and is crafted from durable steel that's been topped with aesthetically pleasing non-woven polymer fabric. "These little things work well for keeping my sweater collection from toppling over on the shelf of my closet," one Amazon shopper wrote in their five-star review. "I did struggle a little bit sliding the dividers onto the wooden shelf, but once I did that I couldn't believe how much neater everything was."
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
Best Shelf Risers: Songmics Cabinet Shelf Organizers, Set of 2
Optimize the space within your closet shelves with these handy organizers from Songmics. The 4.5-star-rated set has two bamboo shelves that measure 11.81 by 7.87 by 5.9 inches and can hold up to 33 pounds. They create endless organization possibilities with their versatile design, which can be stacked on top of each other or nestled side by side to best suit your space. "I live in a small home (not tiny, but pretty small) with limited storage space," one customer began. "These shelves have been an absolute game-changer for my kitchen storage space. I absolutely loathe having everything piled in a cabinet with no organization, having to dig to find what you need. These have completely resolved that for me."
To buy: $18 (was $19), amazon.com.
Best Tension Shelf: Hdaiucov Expandable Tension Shelf
These multifunctional tension shelves expand to fit where you need them most. They're available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 9.45 inches to 16.5 inches wide, and fasten to your walls using a non-slip pad, which securely hangs without causing damage. The durable stainless steel shelves can hold anywhere from 22 to 44 pounds depending on their size. "Easy to install and holding up well," shared one customer. "Love them!"
To buy: $27, amazon.com.
Most Stylish: Simple Houseware 3-Tier Closet Storage with 2 Drawers
The Simple Houseware 3-Tier Closet Storage unit combines function and style with its versatile design and fabric exterior. In fact, it's pretty enough to display outside of a closet. Equipped with three shelves and a pair of removable storage bins, the multilevel organizer is 14.4 inches in width, 9.7 inches in height, and 9.5 inches in depth. "This storage tier is a great price and has multi-purpose," one reviewer said. "I have limited space but it fits right in, without looking cluttered. I love that it's canvas so that the dirt from the shoes can be brushed off and you can just spot clean with a sponge."
To buy: $25, amazon.com.