I Found a Secret Use for This Belt Hanger That Has Nothing to Do With Belts

Instead of holding up to 12 belts, it now holds up to 12 masks. I primarily pull it out on laundry day: Each of its stainless steel hooks is perfectly spaced so that one mask doesn't touch the others as they dry. I live alone, but if I was in a multi-person household, I'd leave it by the front door to keep mask mania at bay. It lives in my closet when not in use, and its light-colored frame easily distinguishes itself from my sea of black velvet hangers. Plus, its swivel hook rotates 360 degrees—a strict requirement for any of my hangers.