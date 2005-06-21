12 Secrets of the Closet Pros
Double Rods
You don't have to get out the power drill or call a handyman to add a second rod to a closet. Hanging rods that hook over existing rails are a smart, inexpensive, and instant way to create extra room for short hanging clothes.
Valet Hook
Outside your closet, install a hook or a pullout rod for hanging dry cleaning before it goes into the closet. You can also use it to organize outfits for parties, vacations, or the next day's work.
Hangers
There's a good reason wire hangers are free: They're basically worthless. If you want to prolong the life of your clothes, don't keep them on wire or flimsy plastic hangers. Wood and padded hangers are the best ways to go for maintaining the shape of a garment.
Baskets
Put all your purses in baskets and you'll never be on your hands and knees searching for a runaway clutch again. Plus, baskets keep wayward straps and chains from looking messy.
Hooks
Belts invariably get tangled up or lost on the closet floor. The solution? A neat hooked hanger that holds them with minimum fuss.
Boxes
Rather than stuffing jewelry in the top drawer of your dresser, store it in your closet. In the photo, small labeled boxes are housed within a larger container that can be put on a shelf.
Shoe Pockets
An innovative, shorter version of the traditional hanging shoe bag fits a double-hanging rod system.
Shoes on the Door
One easy pro trick: Utilize the back of your closet door with a rack that holds multiple pairs of shoes, along with scarves and purses.
Shoe Platform
If you store your shoes on the floor, get a better view of your collection with a slanted plywood platform that rises from front to back. Look for one with strips of semicircular beading or other material on the platform to keep footwear from sliding.
Clear Shoeboxes
Plastic shoeboxes are great for footwear, but they also make perfect pull-out drawers for underwear. Offering visibility, flexibility, and accessibility, they epitomize smart closet design.
Hanging Rack
If you don't have enough shelving in your closet, suspend a hanging rack from the rod. A unit with drawers can also act as storage for socks and underwear.
Shelf Dividers
These will prevent leaning towers of cashmere (even if every sweater isn't perfectly folded) and keep unruly items in their place.