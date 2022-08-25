Organize Your Refrigerator, Pantry, and More With This 4-Pack of Storage Bins That's on Sale This Weekend

If back-to-school season and fall's impending arrival have you craving a fresh start, why not dig into organizing one of the busiest spots in your home? Because your kitchen is such a major hub, your methods for storing food and drinks in your refrigerator and pantry can quickly spiral into a state of disarray. Thankfully, shoppers say these clear storage containers work wonders to bring your kitchen back into a state of alignment—and Amazon quietly put them on sale.

The ClearSpace stackable storage bins are made from BPA- and chlorine-free plastic, and they come in a set of four. Each one measures 10 by 6 by 3 inches, and they're shatterproof, according to the brand. The bins are designed for you to use interchangeably, so you can easily store fruits, vegetables, and drinks in your refrigerator, or hold cans, bars, and dry goods in your pantry. And while the sale is live through the weekend, each bin is just over $6 apiece.

Amazon.com

To buy: $25 (was $30); amazon.com.

"They're easy to clean, easy to stack, and keep my fruits and veggies safe in the fridge," said a five-star reviewer who used the containers in their pantry, too. "It really makes my use of space in smaller living quarters very efficient. My cupboards are always tidy," wrote another shopper.

Not only can you use the containers to organize your kitchen, but the brand also suggests using the bins in other areas of your home, like your laundry room, bedroom, and playroom. Plus, the size of the boxes are perfect for under-cabinet storage in your bathroom, too. The other reason the containers are great to use anywhere is because they're easy to clean: Just wipe them down with soap and water.

"Nice, sturdy acrylic trays—perfect for [the] bathroom drawer or cabinet storage," said a shopper. Another reviewer, who used the containers to organize their pantry and bathroom said, "I like being able to arrange 'like-items' together."

A little organization goes a long way as you're getting back into the swing of things this fall, so start by making your kitchen and home must-haves a little easier to find with the ClearSpace storage bin four-pack. You can scoop up a set (or a few) while it's on sale for only $25.