4 Christmas Storage Solutions

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
When you’re done trimming the tree and decking the halls, it's time to pull out these clever storage solutions.
For Ornaments

The Ornament Storage Chest has three divided drawers to nestle a total of 54 four-inch-diameter baubles.

To buy: $33, organizeit.com.

For Lights

The Trademark Tools Christmas Light Reels anchors the plug, allowing you to wind and unwind lights speedily with nary a tangle.

To buy: $18 for four, hayneedle.com.

For a Dried Wreath

A zippered pouch that hangs on a nail in the attic protects the shape. If we do say so ourselves, the Real Simple wreath-storage bag has it covered.

To buy: $13, bedbathandbeyond.com.

For Garlands or Yard Décor

Long, low, and made of heavy nylon (like a narrow duffel), the St. Nick’s Choice four-foot Christmas-tree storage bag houses multiple strands of garland, that wicker angel, or a small artificial tree.

To buy: Starting at $10, lowes.com.

