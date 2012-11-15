4 Christmas Storage Solutions
organizeit.com
When you’re done trimming the tree and decking the halls, it's time to pull out these clever storage solutions.
For Ornaments
organizeit.com
The Ornament Storage Chest has three divided drawers to nestle a total of 54 four-inch-diameter baubles.
To buy: $33, organizeit.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For Lights
hayneedle.com
The Trademark Tools Christmas Light Reels anchors the plug, allowing you to wind and unwind lights speedily with nary a tangle.
To buy: $18 for four, hayneedle.com.
For a Dried Wreath
bedbathandbeyond.com
A zippered pouch that hangs on a nail in the attic protects the shape. If we do say so ourselves, the Real Simple wreath-storage bag has it covered.
To buy: $13, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Advertisement
For Garlands or Yard Décor
lowes.com
Long, low, and made of heavy nylon (like a narrow duffel), the St. Nick’s Choice four-foot Christmas-tree storage bag houses multiple strands of garland, that wicker angel, or a small artificial tree.
To buy: Starting at $10, lowes.com.