7 Brilliant Christmas Decoration Storage Ideas
As pretty as they are when they're decorating your home's banisters and adorning the tree, when Christmas decorations are no longer on display, they become a fragile, bulky storage nightmare. A 25-foot-long garland sounds great for your entryway, but where do you store all 25 feet of it the other 11 months out of the year? Luckily, these clever Christmas decoration storage ideas were designed with bulky garland and unwieldy artificial trees in mind. From a light winder that will carefully organize your dozens of strands of outdoor lights, to archival boxes for your most prized ornaments, these Christmas decoration organizers will keep everything safe and dust-free. You'll thank yourself next Christmas when all of the holiday decorations are neatly organized and easy to find.
A Sturdy Wreath Bag
It's easy for a wreath to get bent out of shape if it's not stored in a protective bag or box. What makes this wreath storage bag stand out? Its handle makes it easy to carry to the attic or basement, while the bright red color will help you spot it when you go to decorate next year.
To buy: $25, potterybarn.com.
Farmhouse Style Storage Box
Stash your ornaments in style with this adorable red and white striped storage box.
To buy: $25, containerstore.com.
Light Winder and Bag
Whether you're simply storing the string lights for your Christmas tree or enough outdoor lights to illuminate the entire block, this light winder with a convenient storage bag will keep each strand tangle-free.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Clear Boxes for Stockings, Ribbons, and More
Clear storage boxes with lids will keep Christmas stockings, ribbons, bows, and other decorative odds and ends dust-free. Plus, the transparent design will help you spot what you're looking for next year.
To buy: From $2, containerstore.com.
Artificial Christmas Tree Bag
Artificial Christmas trees may be no-maintenance, reusable, and durable—but when it comes to storage, they present a big challenge. The solution? Invest in this wheeled tree bag, so you can roll the tree to its storage spot.
To buy: $90, williams-sonoma.com.
Archival Storage Box for Your Most Precious Ornaments
If you have particularly delicate vintage glass ornaments, you'll want to order ornament storage boxes made from archival-quality, acid-free paper. This box comes with enough compartments to stash 44 ornaments.
To buy: $90, containerstore.com.
Garland Bag
To keep the garland for your mantel, banister, and doorway looking pristine until next year, invest in this durable garland bag with a carry handle. The best part: the viewing window and ID make it easy to spot which garland is for your front door and which is for your living room.
To buy: $45, amazon.com.