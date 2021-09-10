These Bookends Were Made for Kids—but They're Cute Enough for Any Bookshelf
Whether you're a parent on the hunt for some book storage accessories for your nursery or playroom, or you're an avid reader yourself looking to expand your bookshelf, a good set of bookends is a must-have. We found two gorgeous options at Target from a new designer collaboration that you'll want to shop ASAP.
Christian Robinson, an illustrator and animator specializing in children's books, recently launched a collection with Target filled with colorful home goods and apparel, which parents will love and want to add to their carts immediately. It doesn't get much cuter than this cat-themed lunch box or this armadillo-shaped pillow, after all. But two items from the collection in particular caught our design eye—sun and moon-themed bookends that will be sure to brighten up any bookshelf (for kids and adults alike).
The Sun and Crescent Moon Bookends from the Christian Robinson collection for Target are made with a classic L-shaped bookend design with cutouts forming sun and moon shapes. They're made from sturdy yet lightweight iron, and are painted in bold orange and bright white. Reviewers note that although they may be small, (the moon version measures 7 x 8 x 5.5 inches and the sun version measures 7.25 x 8 x 5.5 inches), they are plenty strong and hold books without slipping.
And at just $12 each, they're an affordable, playful addition to any bookcase.
Shoppers are raving about these bookends, with many complimenting how well they work in a variety of settings. "I bought two suns and two moons for two rooms and I couldn't be happier," one reviewer wrote. "The sun is such a beautiful cheerful color and looks great alone or with the moon. They hold books well!"
Another shopper emphasized both the style and function of these bookends. "I'm an adult but I got these for myself after my sister asked me if she should get them for her son's room," they wrote. "Not only are they sweet and cheerful, they are extremely sturdy. "And if you're a fan of these whimsical bookends, you'll want to check out the rest of Christian Robinson's collection for Target.