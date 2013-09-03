6 Products With a Charitable Purpose

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
glassybaby.com
Unique ideas with proceeds that support worthy causes around the world.
Julep Drinker

glassybaby.com

Add a splash of color to your table with a hand-blown drinking glass in a refreshing shade of mint green. Ten percent of proceeds from purchase go to the Seattle Division of the V.A. Puget Sound.

To buy: $55, glassybaby.com.

Turkish Towel

cuyana.com

This classic blue and white striped fine weave towel, made of a bamboo and cotton blend, is a lightweight and super-absorbent accent for the bathroom. Ten percent of proceeds from this purchase go towards providing clean and safe drinking water to many around the world.

To buy: $55, cuyana.com.

Kids Roma Boots

romaboots.com

Make major strides with bright yellow puddle jumpers for your little one. For every pair of rain boots purchased, a child will receive the same pair in the appropriate size.

To buy: $42, romaboots.com.

Blue Masaai Blanket

ctcinternational.org

The beaming shades of blue and thin red stripes not only cover a lot of ground for a picnic (5 feet by 6.5 feet), but could also double as a striking tablecloth. Making a small investment in this oversized blanket will help support the positive growth of the Kenyan communities where they are produced.

To buy: $48, ctcinternational.org.

One World Futbol

oneworldfutbol.com

Sharing the gift of play can make a major difference with children around the world. This indestructible ball was created with the idea that fostering teamwork would also boost morale in impoverished communities. At time of purchase, choose for your donation to benefit one of the 11 featured campaigns.

To buy: $25, oneworldfutbol.com.

FEED 2 Bag

feedprojects.com

A reusable bag that does more than save excess plastic waste. This reversible tote, which is constructed of 100 percent cotton and burlap, is a stylish way to help children in need. The purchase of each tote will provide an entire year of school lunches for two children. Choose from four available strap colors.

To buy: $130, feedprojects.com.

