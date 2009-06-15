CD and DVD Organizing Systems
Paper Source CD/DVD Box
Cute and compact, this bright patterned box camouflages your collection and is perfectly sized to sit on a shelf. Slide a label into the handy window so you can find favorite CDs or movies without having to dig for them.
To buy: $13.50, paper-source.com.
Organize-It CD or DVD Holder
Stack these acrylic cases horizontally or vertically; each one features dividers that keep 14 CDs or seven DVDs neatly in place.
To buy: $7, organizeit.com.
Iris Storage Drawer
Your entertainment center is sure to look sophisticated with this 15-CD rattan drawer complete with a sturdy leather handle. Best part: The drawer folds flat when not in use.
To buy: $20, organize.com.
Elfa Media Rack
A space-saving wonder that holds up to 96 CDs and 48 DVDs, this over-the-door steel rack also has easily adjustable shelves.
To buy: $130, containerstore.com.
Koshkin CD Binder
Is your ever-growing collection taking up too much space? Toss the cases and tuck 128 discs into this easily transportable binder. Protective interior sleeves and a padded faux-leather exterior keep discs safe from scratches.
To buy: $30, stacksandstacks.com.
Canopy Storage Baskets
These hand-woven willow baskets add a rustic touch to TV stands and armoires. Lined with cotton, they nest together when empty.
To buy: $29 for three, walmart.com.
See all Daily Finds