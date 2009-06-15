CD and DVD Organizing Systems

By Kelley Carter and Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 05, 2011
Paper Source
Streamline your media collection with these smart storage solutions.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Paper Source CD/DVD Box

Paper Source

Cute and compact, this bright patterned box camouflages your collection and is perfectly sized to sit on a shelf. Slide a label into the handy window so you can find favorite CDs or movies without having to dig for them.

To buy: $13.50, paper-source.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Organize-It CD or DVD Holder

Organize-It

Stack these acrylic cases horizontally or vertically; each one features dividers that keep 14 CDs or seven DVDs neatly in place.

To buy: $7, organizeit.com.

3 of 6

Iris Storage Drawer

Organize.com

Your entertainment center is sure to look sophisticated with this 15-CD rattan drawer complete with a sturdy leather handle. Best part: The drawer folds flat when not in use.

To buy: $20, organize.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Elfa Media Rack

The Container Store

A space-saving wonder that holds up to 96 CDs and 48 DVDs, this over-the-door steel rack also has easily adjustable shelves.

To buy: $130, containerstore.com.

5 of 6

Koshkin CD Binder

Stacks and Stacks

Is your ever-growing collection taking up too much space? Toss the cases and tuck 128 discs into this easily transportable binder. Protective interior sleeves and a padded faux-leather exterior keep discs safe from scratches.

To buy: $30, stacksandstacks.com.

6 of 6

Canopy Storage Baskets

Walmart

These hand-woven willow baskets add a rustic touch to TV stands and armoires. Lined with cotton, they nest together when empty.

To buy: $29 for three, walmart.com.

See all Daily Finds

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kelley Carter and Yolanda Wikiel