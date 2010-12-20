8 Stylish Calendars for the New Year
Cocktail Recipe Calendar
Stir, shake and sip your way through the year. Colorful cocktails can dress your wall each month with an included recipe so you can play bartender at home.
To buy: $30, food52.com.
Featured January 2015
Wall Calendar — Colors
Simple and sleek, this calendar is artwork for your walls and a helpful way to remember important dates like your dentist appointment or BFF’s birthday.
To buy: $26, dozidesign.com.
Great American Authors Literary Calendar
Indulge your inner nerd with this wire-bound collection of silhouettes and quotes from favorite authors.
To buy: $25, 1canoe2.com.
Month and Day Woodblock Calendar
Add some play to your day with wooden blocks that strike the creative chord while arranging the month and date each morning.
To buy: $68, anthropologie.com.
Sebastian Bergne Ring Calendar
Meant to experiment with the concept of space, storage and memory, this modern calendar will leave you wanting time to fly so you can turn the rings again and again.
To buy: $78, fab.com.
House Plants Postcard Calendar
These quirky illustrations will charm you through all of 2015. Trim the month off each page when it’s over and you have ready-to-send postcards for spreading the greenery to friends.
To buy: $20, papersource.com.
Travel the World Wall Calendar
With a calendar filled with a year’s worth of dreamy destinations, you might just be inspired enough to pack your bags and say bon voyage!
To buy: $26, riflepaperco.com.
2015 Calendar
Pin these tiny prints to your office space for a hint of color in a drab cubicle. Each print has a charming image in a color of the season.
To buy: $20, sesameletterpress.com.
