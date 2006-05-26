The Best Wine Racks
Best for a Shelf or a Refrigerator
This eight-inch-square collapsible wire rack holds four bottles. Use the included clips to add sections as your collection expands.
To buy: Houdini Wine Rack by Metrokane, $13, metrokane.com.
Best for a Counter
If you like to keep your wine in plain sight, consider this eye-catching 11 1/2-by-19-inch walnut design. It holds six bottles and can be oriented vertically or horizontally.
To buy: Hive Wine Rack, $59, plushpod.com.
Best for a Large Collection
This 26 3/4-inch-square rack with steel dividers stores wine aplenty (about 48 bottles)―and offers a spot to rest your glass.
To buy: Qube Wine Rack by Umbra, $99, containerstore.com.
Best for a Wall
Show bottles off by splurging on this 32-by-4-inch Lucite design, which attaches to a wall with a metal bracket and a few screws.
To buy: Acrylic Wine Rack by Gus Design Group, $155, 2modern.com.
Best for Novice Collectors
Modular racks can accommodate your stash as it accumulates. The Bordex 12-Bottle Wine Rack is a great option because the assembly is fast and requires no tools (but a rubber mallet will help). Notched steel bars link together, and oak beams slide onto the steel bars for support. Clips (available for an extra $7) can connect the 12 3/4-inch-square units side by side, on top of one another, or at a right angle (to wrap around a wall).
To buy: Bordex 12-Bottle Wine Rack, $30, wineenthusiast.com.