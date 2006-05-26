The Best Wine Racks

Modular racks can accommodate your stash as it accumulates. The Bordex 12-Bottle Wine Rack is a great option because the assembly is fast and requires no tools (but a rubber mallet will help). Notched steel bars link together, and oak beams slide onto the steel bars for support. Clips (available for an extra $7) can connect the 12 3/4-inch-square units side by side, on top of one another, or at a right angle (to wrap around a wall).



To buy: Bordex 12-Bottle Wine Rack, $30, wineenthusiast.com.