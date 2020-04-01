The 5 Best Things to Organize While You’re Stuck Inside 

When many of us are now cooking three meals a day and spending more time than usual in our kitchens, clearing off the kitchen counters should be on the top of our organizing to-do lists. For starters, if you can, try to move all of the food you've stockpiled to the fridge or pantry (more on that, below). Relocate any mail or papers. Especially now, when mail and deliveries should be handled with some caution, they probably don't belong on your cooking surface.

Try to keep only the tools, condiments, and spices you use every day out on the counter. To contain it all, try our editor-in-chief's brilliant tray trick for a tidy kitchen counter.

Then, organize your kitchen utensil drawer so it's easy to grab exactly what you need while cooking or serving meals.