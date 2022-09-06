The 26 Best Storage Baskets to Organize Every Part of Your Home

Here are the best storage baskets for every part of your home.

"Organize first, basket last," says Dahmen. "Once you know what you want to contain, how much of it you have, and where you want it to live, then (and only then) should you start your basket search."

To come up with this list of the best storage baskets, we researched dozens of baskets and bins on the market, evaluating them based on style, functionality, and overall value. We also considered ways to save you as much space as possible by considering their ability to stack, nest, or collapse. For expert advice, we spoke to design and organization consultant Liz Dahmen of Make Space LLC , who says that storage baskets are the "final piece in the organizing puzzle."

Storage baskets are the key to a functional and tidy home. Even if you've decluttered every closet and adopted good organizing habits , there are still a lot of things that you have to keep. Toiletries, bath towels , extra bedding, and other loose items can threaten the calm of a clean home if they don't have a designated place.

GooBloo Woven Blanket Basket Amazon.com View at Amazon ($39) Who it's for: For people who want a versatile basket so they can keep extra blankets close by. Who it isn't for: People who would rather store blankets in a closet or under their bed. This two-toned pick is the best storage basket for corralling all your cozy throws and blankets. It's a great alternative to folding up extra blankets and storing them in a linen closet because you'll be able to keep them close to the couch for spontaneous movie nights. It's made with soft yet sturdy cotton, and it has handles that allow you to move the basket around the house even when it's full. Product Details: Material : Cotton and jute

: Cotton and jute Dimensions: 17 x 17 inches

Open Spaces Storage Bins Set of 2 Getopenspaces.com View at Open Spaces ($38 for 2) Who it's for: People who want a versatile storage box that comes in multiple sizes and colors. Who it isn't for: Anyone who is looking for a basket made with natural materials. No matter what you need to stow away, there's a good chance that these storage bins from Open Spaces can do the job. Available in three different sizes and a multitude of colors, these plastic storage baskets are stylish enough to keep out on your desk, dresser, or countertop. There are two different lid styles—wooden and plastic—available for an additional charge, which allow you to hide clutter and stack the chic bins on top of each other. Product Details: Material : Plastic

: Plastic Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

Pottery Barn White Wash Tava Handwoven Rattan Lidded Box Potterybarn.com View at Pottery Barn ($49) Who it's for: People who are looking for stylish bathroom storage baskets. Who it isn't for: Those who prefer to store toiletries in cabinets. This earthy woven basket is the best for bathroom storage because it's a chic way to store your toiletries. Complete with a latched lid that hides unsightly labels and clutter, this storage box is handcrafted out of rattan (a material revered for its durability) and finished with a light wash that accentuates the natural textures. The collection also includes a coordinating wastebasket, tissue box cover, and tray to complete the look. Product Details: Material: Rattan

Rattan Dimensions: 6 x 11 x 5.25 inches

Terrain Wide Weave Leather Basket Shopterrain.com View at Terrain ($198) Also available at Anthropologie. Who it's for: People who appreciate luxe accents. Who it isn't for: People who want a more laid-back vibe. Hand-crafted leather baskets, like this camel tan wide-weave basket from Terrain, lend an artisanal accent to your space. Leather is a material that ages with grace, so this purchase will only get better with time. An unexpected take on traditional storage, this luxe basket is itself a work of art. We think this basket is best for storing books and magazines due to its shape and handles. Product Details: Material : Leather

: Leather Dimensions: 19 x 13 x 9 inches

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Medium Sewn Basket Target.com View at Target ($25) Who it's for: People who want a basket that's suitable for a plant. Who it isn't for: People who are looking for stackable or lidded baskets. Looking for a basket to house a plant? Look no further than this pot-shaped basket from the Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow collection at Target. The natural and black hues will match any space, and the cutout handles and tassels add visual interest. The basket also comes in a smaller size, so you can get a matching set and place them next to each other or spread them around the room. Even if you don't need a makeshift plant stand, you can store almost anything in this basket. Product Details: Material : Abaca

Horpait Woven Jute Wall-Hanging Basket Amazon.com View at Amazon ($50) Who it's for: People with limited kitchen storage and counter space. Who it isn't for: People who don't want to attach anything to their wall. Hanging baskets are major space savers—especially if you have limited counter space in the kitchen. They're an easy way to clear the clutter from your countertops, and they double as wall decor. We think this three-tiered jute basket is great for storing produce; pile your sweet potatoes and onions in the bottom, your bananas and citrus in the middle, and your smallest goods in the top basket. Each tier is detachable, so you can also choose to hang them separately. The set comes with three vintage hooks and one adhesive hook, so you don't even have to stop at the hardware store before attaching these baskets to the wall. You can also use these wall-hanging baskets to display plants, like a string of pearls or an inch plant could add a pop of color and texture to your wall. Product Details: Material : Jute

: Jute Dimensions: 14.2 x 14.2 x 33 inches

Baba Tree Pakurigo Basket Goodeeworld.com View at Goodee ($200) Who it's for: People who are looking for an artisan-made basket with a unique design. Who it isn't for: People who are looking for a budget-friendly storage solution. It's definitely more of a splurge than some of the other storage baskets on this list, but this artisan-made basket from Baba Tree is a work of art that might be worth the additional cost. Not only does it come in gorgeous multicolor and black-and-white patterns, but it also has a unique wave-like design that adds more dimension than the traditional square or circular shapes of many other baskets. Since it doubles as decor, you can leave it on the floor filled with blankets, toys, and other knick-knacks that are lying around. Product Details: Material : Vetiver grass

: Vetiver grass Dimensions: 17 x 12 inches

Simple Houseware Stackable 3-Tier Sliding Basket Organizer Amazon.com View at Amazon ($39) Who it's for: People who want to optimize their cabinet storage space. Who it isn't for: People who prefer baskets made with soft materials. This steel cabinet organizer from Simple Houseware makes it easy to maximize your under-sink storage space with a stackable design and pullout drawers that glide effortlessly. Each unit has three variously sized storage baskets that can hold extra toiletries, hair accessories, cleaning supplies, and any other small items that need a home under your bathroom sink. Product Details: Material : Alloy steel

: Alloy steel Dimensions: 16.75 x 11 x 13.75 inches

Container Store Long Underbed Montauk Bin Containerstore.com View at The Container Store ($70) Who it's for: People living in studios and small apartments who need to maximize storage. Who it isn't for: Those whose bed rests on the ground. Most people think of clear plastic bins when it comes to the best under-bed storage baskets, but they leave all of your things visible. (Even the tidiest room can feel cluttered if you constantly catch glimpses of last year's ugly Christmas sweaters.) Plus, plastic bins can trap unwanted moisture, while a lined basket, like this one from The Container Store, can allow your clothes and linens to breathe and stay fresher longer. The polyester-cotton liner ensures that your extra clothes and bedding won't snag on any part of the basket weave, and it makes cleaning a cinch—just toss in the wash and you're done. Product Details: Material : Polypropylene with cotton and polyester liner

: Polypropylene with cotton and polyester liner Dimensions: 35.5 x 19 x 6.5 inches

West Elm Woven Seagrass Rectangle Baskets Westelm.com View at West Elm (from $40) Who it's for: People who want to maximize vertical shelf space and people who like graphic baskets. Who it isn't for: People with shallow shelving or those who prefer divided baskets. Rectangular and square-shaped baskets are great for hiding clutter on bookshelves and under tables. While there are many plain options on the market, we love these bold two-tone baskets that are handwoven from natural seagrass and water hyacinth. Plus, if you have a colorful shelf with lots of books and objects, the neutral tones help ground the overall look. And if your style is more minimalist, adding extra texture and pattern can bring some liveliness to an empty corner. These storage baskets come in a range of sizes, so you'll be able to stash away loose trinkets, papers, and magazines. Product Details: Material : Seagrass and water hyacinth

: Seagrass and water hyacinth Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

Like-It Modular Stacking Baskets With Lid Food52.com View at Food52 (from $22) Who it's for: People hoping to organize their closet or pantry. Who it isn't for: Those who prefer natural materials. The slim profile of these modular baskets makes them useful for various closet configurations. It might seem impossible, but these rectangular storage baskets are the perfect solution for deep and shallow closets alike. Depending on how you place them, these storage baskets can either minimize any unused space in the back of your closet or prevent the annoying overhang created by squared baskets on shallow shelves. The optional lids also make them easy to stack so you can make the most of vertical space. Plus, they come in three different sizes. Product Details: Material : Plastic

: Plastic Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

Pottery Barn Dog Toy Storage Basket Potterybarn.com View at Pottery Barn (from $99) Who it's for: Dog owners who want a cute basket to keep all their pup's toys in one place. Who it isn't for: People who want a basket to store larger items. When you have pets, your home can go from organized to complete chaos in a matter of minutes. Before you know it, their toys and treats are everywhere. But luckily, a decorative basket can help to consolidate everything into one tidy space—and this bone-shaped wicker chest from Pottery Barn adds charm without sacrificing aesthetics. (The leather handle and latch add some unexpected flair.) The lid keeps your dog's clutter out of sight and the latch ensures they can't break in. Product Details: Material : Rattan

: Rattan Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

Wind &Weather Woven Cat-Shaped Storage Basket With Lid Wayfair.com View at Wayfair ($129) Also available at Walmart, Target, and Wind & Weather. Who it's for: Cat lovers who are looking for a whimsical storage solution. Who it isn't for: People who want a sturdy basket made with plastic or metal. This cat-shaped storage basket from Wind & Weather is handcrafted from woven water hyacinth reeds and equipped with a coordinating lid. The whimsical basket can hide catnip and toys, but even cat lovers without a pet of their own can take advantage of this pick for couch-side blanket and pillow storage. Product Details: Material : Water hyacinth

: Water hyacinth Dimensions: 15.75 x 15.75 inches

Hosroome Macrame Storage Baskets Amazon.com View at Amazon ($51 for 2) Who it's for: People who want a set of two matching baskets with a boho style. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a streamlined, modern aesthetic. Macrame may remind you of the 1970s, but it's making a big comeback in modern boho decor. This lined macrame storage basket is a great place to tuck away everyday toiletries that you'd rather not be the focus of the room. The natural material creates visual interest within utilitarian objects. (This makes macrame ideal for minimalist interiors as well, as it can cultivate a dynamic environment without cluttering walls.) Product Details: Style : Macrame

: Macrame Material : Cotton rope and liner

: Cotton rope and liner Dimensions: 13.4 x 6.7 x 3.9 inches and 11.8 x 5.5 x 3.5 inches

Williston Forge Dickinson 2-Tier Letter Holder Organizer With Wall Baskets Wayfair.com View at Wayfair ($37) Who it's for: People looking for a storage basket for overflowing piles of mail. Who it isn't for: People who don't receive much physical mail. A pile of cascading mail every time you open your door can be stressful to you and less-than-inviting for your guests. Wall-mounted storage baskets, like this one from Williston Forge, are a tried-and-true organizational tool that helps you declutter your counter and keep track of your mail. This two-tier letter holder can be used to sort mail incoming and outgoing mail, or separate letters for different household members. Additionally, the wire construction of these baskets increases visibility and helps to ensure you don't overlook any pressing correspondence. Product Details: Material : Metal

: Metal Dimensions: 2.75 x 12.25 x 13 inches

StorageWorks Storage Baskets Amazon.com View at Amazon (from $26 for 2) Who it's for: People who need breathable storage baskets for linens, clothes, and other fabrics. Who it isn't for: People who prefer textured or patterned designs. These rectangular storage baskets can help you make the most of closet shelves, and the soft and breathable cotton is best for keeping fabrics fresh. Closets are big moisture-trappers, and breathable fabrics and open tops help prevent your clothes from getting musty. Plus, clothing can snag when stored in wicker baskets. These cotton storage baskets are soft but contain a heavy-duty bottom board and metal frame that make them sturdier than they appear at first glance. However, they're still incredibly flexible and can be collapsed when not in use. Product Details: Material : Cotton with metal frame

: Cotton with metal frame Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

West Elm Graphic Millet Lidded Baskets Westelm.com View at West Elm (from $185) Who it's for: People who want a decorative basket that makes a statement. Who it isn't for: People who would rather have a storage basket without a lid. Senegalese baskets have long been used as decorative accents, with striking patterns, bright colors, and durable, roomy construction. We love this monochromatic version, handwoven out of a sturdy blend of recycled plastic and natural fibers. The larger size is ideal for a hamper, while the smaller version makes a bold statement on a bookshelf or table. Product Details: Material : Millet grass with recycled plastic

: Millet grass with recycled plastic Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

Kazi Floret Metallic Igisozi Vase Madetrade.com View at Made Trade ($40) Also available at Koraa. Who it's for: People without much drawer storage in their kitchen Who it isn't for: People who want a more industrial and easy-to-clean utensil holder. This cylindrical basket "vase" is an easy way to keep your kitchen looking light and fun even during seasons when you don't have any fresh-cut flowers around. Handwoven in Rwanda from sisal and sweetgrass, this patterned piece is sure to make a statement in your kitchen year-round. Product Details: Material : Sisal and sweetgrass

Neat Method Rattan Basket Food52.com View at Food52 (from $42) Also available at Neat Method. Who it's for: People who want storage baskets for open shelving in their kitchen. Who it isn't for: People who need stackable or fully opaque baskets. These rattan storage baskets from Neat Method are an all-around win. They're so pretty that you'll want to keep them on display, which makes them great for countertop use and open-shelving pantries. The baskets come in two different sizes, so they're suitable for a variety of uses (including closet and kitchen storage). No matter what you place in them, the slatted sides help to eliminate the appearance of clutter while still allowing you to see your belongings. Product Details: Material : Rattan

BeldiBoheme Straw Storage Trunk Etsy.com View at Etsy (from $29) Who it's for: People who need to tuck away large items, like workout equipment and extra bedding. Who it isn't for: People who want a compact basket for storing trinkets and small objects. Tired of your yoga mat and dumbbells messing up your living room decor? Give your workout gear its own designated space with this handwoven basket made from palm leaves. It's a great way to disguise your workout gear and store it in plain sight. It comes in four different sizes, but we recommend choosing the largest option for people who are looking to store a standard-size, rolled-up yoga mat. Product Details: Material : Palm leaf

: Palm leaf Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

Sziqiqi Set of 3 Rattan Trays Amazon.com View at Amazon ($48 for 3) Who it's for: People with lots of barware to store. Who it isn't for: People who don't do a lot of entertaining. Display all the essentials on your bar cart and elevate the space by incorporating shallow baskets to group similar objects together. Plus, you can utilize these rattan baskets as serving trays when guests arrive. The set of three comes with trays in various sizes, so the uses are practically endless. Product Details: Material : Rattan and wood

: Rattan and wood Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

​​MoDRN Naturals Water Hyacinth Herringbone Rectangular Basket Walmart.com View at Walmart ($48 for 2) Who it's for: People with overflowing piles of blankets or books that need a home. Who it isn't for: People who want stackable storage solutions. This set of two woven baskets with leather handles is the perfect pair to set beside your couch for your recreational reading time. The herringbone weave and casual leather handles help these baskets stand out from the rest. They're slightly different sizes, so they look intentional if paired together and lend continuity to your space if separated. Fill one with all of your book club reads and stuff the other with cozy essentials like your favorite blankets, throws, and pillows. It might take some work to make your blankets look effortlessly tossed, but at least the chic baskets will pull the look together. Product Details: Material : Water hyacinth, leather handles

: Water hyacinth, leather handles Dimensions: 17.7 x 13.8 x 11.8 inches and 19.7 x 15.8 x 13.8 inches

SmartStore White Nordic Storage Baskets With Handles Containerstore.com View at The Container Store (from $5) Who it's for: People who want stackable baskets for small supplies. Who it isn't for: Those looking for a statement piece. These simple storage baskets have ventilated holes, optional tags, and dry-erase walls—making them great for small items like desk essentials and craft supplies. The easy labeling system lets you quickly identify what's inside, and integrated handles make transporting or re-organizing your supplies a breeze. The baskets come in three sizes, and there are also three options for lids (sold separately), which make stacking possible. When not in use, you can nest the storage baskets inside of one another, saving valuable horizontal and vertical space. Product Details: Material : Plastic and bamboo

: Plastic and bamboo Dimensions: Multiple sizes available

Seville Classics Handwoven Water Hyacinth Portable Hamper Amazon.com View at Amazon (from $50) Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond. Who it's for: People who want to disguise their laundry and recycling. Who it isn't for: People who want something purely functional to tuck away in a closet. If you're concerned about your laundry hamper or recycling pile looking like an eyesore, then you need to check out this lidded storage basket from Seville Classics. Made of water hyacinth wicker, this unique laundry basket enables you to hide your not-so-pretty dirty clothes and cardboard boxes, even if they have to stay out in the open. This storage basket comes in multiple colors as well as rectangular and oval shapes. Product Details: Material : Water hyacinth wicker

: Water hyacinth wicker Dimensions: 12.2 x 18.5 x 24 inches

Yukimocoo Small Rope Storage Basket Amazon.com View at Amazon ($10) Who it's for: People who need a place to drop their keys, wallet, and sunglasses. Who it isn't for: People who have a lot of items to store. Place this handy little basket in your entryway to minimize the amount of time spent searching for misplaced keys and sunglasses. The small, shallow basket is ideal for wallets, phones, and anything else you might need before you walk out the door. And when you get back home, you can rest easy knowing that your most necessary items have a permanent home of their own. Product Details: Material : Rattan

: Rattan Dimensions: 9.4 x 8.1 x 2.7 inches