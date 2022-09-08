The 19 Best Shoe Storage Solutions for Every Space

"Look for a system that maximizes the space, but doesn't take up space," Blakey says. "Anything big or bulky will just take up other prime [storage] real estate."

Shoe storage racks, cabinets, and organizers are particularly helpful for people who have a vast footwear collection but are tight on space. Even if you have plenty of room in your closet or entryway, the best shoe storage solutions can make sure every pair is organized and easily accessible—and many will also keep your shoes in tip-top shape .

Yamazaki Expandable Shoe Rack amazon.com View at Amazon ($88) Also available at Wayfair and Food52. Who it's for: People who want a sleek shoe rack that can grow or shrink as their shoe collection changes. Who it isn't for: People who'd rather save money on a simpler storage solution. Yamazaki's Expandable Shoe Rack is sleek, minimalist, and sure to look great in any home. But what we love most about it is that it's expandable—so you can lengthen it or shorten it, depending on how many shoes you have. The three-tier rack expands from 16 inches wide to 27.5 inches wide. At its narrowest, the rack holds six pairs of shoes. At its widest, it holds about 12 pairs of shoes. If you're pressed for storage space, don't worry—you can slide another row of shoes under the rack's bottom shelf. This flexibility may sound like no big deal, but it's a game changer: Thanks to its adjustable width, this shoe rack is the perfect size for most closets and most shoe collections. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Size: 10 x 16–27.5 x 18 inches

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Sheet Metal Boot Tray target.com View at Target ($50) Who it's for: People who need a dedicated place to store wet or dirty shoes. Who it isn't for: People who are looking for something to hold their entire shoe collection. Want to keep people from tracking mud into your home? This metal boot tray might be the solution to your dirty floor woes. The rustic tray is made of durable iron, so it can handle your muddiest hiking shoes, wettest rain boots, and slushiest snow boots. And since it has a 2.6-inch ledge, the tray is deep enough to keep all that mess from leaking onto your floors. Of course, if you're putting anything next to your front door, it can't just be functional—it also needs to look nice. And this tray definitely does. Thanks to its clean design, this is the kind of piece that looks good in any entryway. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Size: 15 x 32 x 2.6 inches

The Container Store Drop-Front Shoe Boxes containerstore.com View at The Container Store (from $55) Who it's for: People who want matching shoe boxes that are sleek, sturdy, and see-through. Who it isn't for: People who don't like storing their shoes in separate boxes. "Shoe boxes create a streamlined look and allow you to get your shoes in the same type of container, instead of [relying on] a bunch of mismatched shoe boxes with loud packaging," says Wirick, who recommends investing in clear boxes "so you can easily see what you have." That's why we recommend The Container Store's Drop-Front Shoe Boxes, which are made of sturdy plastic and avoid the common pitfalls that plague most shoe boxes. These come in color-coordinated sets, so it's easy to keep your closet tidy. There are also three different sizes to choose from, so you can stop cramming your heels and boots into too-small boxes. However, our favorite thing about these shoe boxes is that they come with clear doors, so you can always see what's inside them. This makes it way easier to find the shoes you're looking for—and means you don't have to make a mess of your closet every time you get dressed. Price at time of publish: from $55 Product Details: Size: 9–13 x 12.5–16 x 7–9 inches

Open Spaces Entryway Rack getopenspaces.com View at Open Spaces ($184) Also available at Nordstrom and Anthropologie. Who it's for: People who want a pretty storage rack that holds shoes and other items. Who it isn't for: People who'd prefer to keep their shoes hidden. We like the Open Spaces Entryway Rack for one simple reason: It's pretty enough to double as decor. The three-tier unit is made of sleek steel, and its stylishly curved shelves offer enough storage space for three pairs of shoes. And since each shelf can support up to 22 pounds each, you can use this rack to store much more than just your go-to shoes. The combination of style and sturdiness makes this rack an awesome find—and the fact that it comes in a range of pretty colors (think: light pink, dark green, and lavender) only sweetens the deal. Plenty of shoe racks are durable and practical, but this one's so stylish that you'd be determined to find a place for it in your home. Price at time of publish: $184 Product Details: Size: 12.5 x 34 x 36 inches

9 pairs Type: Shoe rack

Urban Outfitters Upholstered Bamboo Storage Bench urbanoutfitters.com View at Urban Outfitters ($129) Who it's for: People who want an upholstered bench that's stylish, cozy, and packed with storage space. Who it isn't for: People who'd prefer a smaller, more discreet storage solution. A great storage bench goes a long way, and the Urban Outfitters Upholstered Bamboo Storage Bench is our favorite for a few reasons. For starters, the bamboo bench is sleek enough to display at the foot of your bed. And its simple gray upholstery is pretty and plush—making the bench genuinely comfortable to sit on as you slip into your shoes. While the top of the bench is best for sitting, the shelf underneath is ideal for storage. At 35 inches long and 13 inches deep, the shelf is big enough to hold about four pairs of shoes. You can even slide another four pairs underneath it. If that isn't enough storage, just lift up the bench's seat. Inside it, you'll find a hidden storage compartment that's perfect for storing items you don't want to display. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Size: 13 x 35 x 20 inches

OnlyEasy Under-Bed Shoe Storage Organizer amazon.com View at Amazon ($21 for 2) Who it's for: People who want an under-the-bed storage solution that stores a lot of shoes. Who it isn't for: People who want to be able to quickly grab a pair of shoes without having to unzip an organizer. The space underneath your bed can easily get messy, but OnlyEasy's Under-Bed Shoe Storage Organizer makes it the ideal place to store your shoes. The shoe organizer is lined with cloth dividers that segment it into 12 different pockets, and each section can fit one pair of shoes. And since the dividers are made of cloth, they're flexible enough to store shoes of different sizes. The organizer's clear, zip-up top protects your shoes from dust and makes it easy for you to see where all your shoes are. Plus, the entire organizer folds down to a fraction of its size when you're not using it. What's also great about this shoe organizer is that it comes in sets of two—making it even more budget-friendly. Price at time of publish: $21 for 2 Product Details: Size: 23.6 x 29.3 x 5.9 inches

12 pairs each Type: Under-bed shoe organizer

Millwood Pines Wood Inverted Boot Rack amazon.com View at Wayfair ($64) Who it's for: People who need to store several pairs of tall boots. Who it isn't for: People who need to store flat shoes, like sneakers, sandals, and loafers. Storing boots is no simple task. They're too tall for most shelves, and they love to flop over—gradually losing their shape as they sit in storage. But the Inverted Boot Rack from Millwood Pines offers a clever solution to this all-too-common problem: Store your boots upside-down. The wooden rack is lined with 12 pegs, so it can accommodate six pairs of boots. The pegs come in two different lengths—12.5 inches and 19 inches—so the rack should be able to comfortably store most of the boots in your collection. (For reference, mid-calf boots are typically 9–13.5 inches tall, knee-high boots are 13.75–17.75 inches tall, and over-the-knee boots are 18+ inches tall, according to Nordstrom's Boot Fit Guide.) Price at time of publish: $64 Product Details: Size: 9 x 25.25 x 12.5–19 inches

Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Rack amazon.com View at Amazon ($47) Also available at Walmart. Who it's for: People who want a spacious over-the-door shoe rack lined with shelves instead of pockets. Who it isn't for: People who don't have that many shoes to store. An over-the-door shoe rack is one of the most classic shoe storage solutions around—and Wirick highly recommends that people who have a "reach-in closet with non-sliding doors" take advantage of the vertical space. We especially like Whitmor's Over-the-Door Shoe Rack because it has 12 tiers, so it holds a whopping 36 pairs of shoes. The shoe organizer is made of sleek white resin, so it's likely to match most closet doors. But what we love most about this rack is that it has shelves. Many other over-the-door racks are lined with pockets, which are tough to navigate when you have shoes of different sizes. (Do you put one shoe in each pocket, cram a pair in each pocket, or haphazardly alternate between the two?) Shelf-lined racks have fewer constraints, so they require a lot less stress. They also store your shoes upright—helping them hold their shape in a way pockets just can't. Price at time of publish: $47 Product Details: Size: 7.5 x 22.6 x 74.5 inches

Rattan Shoe Organizer Storage Cabinet overstock.com View at Overstock ($299) Who it's for: People who want a shoe storage cabinet that looks like real furniture. Who it isn't for: People who would rather invest in a cabinet that holds more shoes. It's surprisingly hard to find a cute shoe cabinet. Many are made of shiny plastic or zip-up fabric—materials that get the job done, but don't look great doing it. As far as we're concerned, shoe cabinets are furniture, so they should look as good as everything else you own. And the Rattan Shoe Organizer Storage Cabinet is one of the few pieces that fit this bill. Though the piece looks like a chest of drawers, it's a space-efficient shoe cabinet. Tucked behind its crisp black knobs, you'll find two slanted shoe shelves—which hold three pairs of shoes (up to a men's size 9.5) apiece. The cabinet is made of MDF, but it looks like it's made of oak—an on-trend finish that looks great in any home. Its cabinet doors are lined with textured rattan panels, which take this shoe cabinet from simple to statement-making. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Size: 6.7 x 23.6 x 34.25 inches

Livingston Entryway Collection Shoe Storage Cubby potterybarn.com View at Pottery Barn ($399) Who it's for: People who want a stylish way to store shoes and supplies in their entryway. Who it isn't for: People who want a shoe storage solution that's more budget-friendly. Pottery Barn's Livingston Entryway Collection Shoe Storage Cubby is like a mini mudroom. Made of solid mango wood, the storage cabinet is sleek enough to keep by your front door. But instead of being lined with drawers, shelves, and cabinets, this piece has spacious storage cubbies. Each cubby is 11 x 9.5 x 5.5 inches, so you can stash shoes, hats, trinkets, and anything else you want to keep in your entryway. The storage cabinet's flat top doubles as a shelf, giving you an easy place to drop bags, books, and other grab-and-go necessities. It's also an ideal spot for a little entryway decor. You can pair this shoe storage cabinet with another piece from the same collection, or use it on its own—either way, it's sure to add function and form to your foyer. Price at time of publish: $399 Product Details: Size: 13 x 32.5 x 22 inches

JZM Store Shoe Rack Organizer amazon.com View at Amazon ($80) Who it's for: People who live in small spaces and need a compact shoe storage solution. Who it isn't for: People who would rather keep their shoes tucked away and out of sight. Shoe racks are an easy way to store your shoes, but they are often a bit bulky. But at just 9 inches deep, JZM Store's Shoe Rack Organizer is slim enough to tuck into a tight corner—making it one of our favorite shoe storage picks for small spaces. The sleek rack is made of sturdy carbon steel with an engineered wood top that makes it durable and decorative. Though this shoe organizer is the slimmest option we've found, it doesn't skimp on storage space. It has three storage shelves, which can hold three or four pairs of shoes each. And despite its low-profile design, this rack stores your shoes upright, which saves even more space. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Size: 9 x 27 x 35 inches

Dotted Line 8-Pair Shoe Rack wayfair.com View at Wayfair ($85) Who it's for: People who want to save entryway space with a sleek, smaller-than-average hall tree. Who it isn't for: People who only need to store shoes. Don't have room for a full-blown hall tree? The Dotted Line 8-Pair Shoe Rack is a space-efficient alternative. The rack is pretty compact compared to traditional hall trees, but it packs a lot of storage space into that small silhouette. One side of the unit is lined with four slatted shelves, which are perfect for storing shoes, bags, and other entryway essentials. Each shelf is big enough for two pairs of shoes, so the rack holds up to eight pairs if all you're storing is footwear. The other side of this mini hall tree boasts a built-in umbrella rack—one of our favorite features. It can even store other long items, like yoga mats. This makes the entire shoe rack feel less like a basic storage solution and more like a sleek piece of entryway furniture. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Size: 11 x 29 x 26 inches

8 pairs Type: Shoe rack

Squared Away 4-Tier Foldable Wood Shoe Rack bedbathandbeyond.com View at Bed Bath and Beyond ($45) Who it's for: People who want a spacious shoe rack that folds flat when not in use. Who it isn't for: People who want a shoe rack that feels more like furniture than a storage solution. Squared Away's 4-Tier Foldable Wood Shoe Rack is one of the most portable shoe racks we've seen. It folds down completely flat—making it easy to carry around and store when not in use. When fully unfolded, the shoe rack boasts four spacious shelves, each of which holds three pairs of shoes. And since the entire piece is made of slatted wood, it looks sleek and suits most closets. When you're not using the rack, just unlock its sides and it will fold flat in a matter of seconds. This type of design makes the rack incredibly easy to store: You can lean it against walls, place it on shelves, or slide it underneath your other furniture. And since it weighs just 4.5 pounds, moving it around is a breeze, too. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: 10 x 26 x 30 inches

Brightroom 2-Tier Metal Mesh Shoe Rack target.com View at Target ($35) Who it's for: People who want a shoe rack that's made of durable metal. Who it isn't for: People who'd rather splurge on an eye-catching shoe rack. There's a lot to love about Brightroom's shoe rack. With a metal frame, this sleek storage piece is durable enough to last for years. It comes in black and white finishes, making it versatile enough to fit into most decor schemes. It holds at least six pairs of shoes on the shelves, but if you need to squeeze in a few more pairs, you can utilize the floor space below the rack. One of the best things about this metal shoe rack? The shelves are ventilated for airflow, which helps your shoes breathe—this is especially helpful for gym sneakers and rain boots that need to dry. Plus, the shoe rack is only 20 inches tall, so you can easily tuck it into your closet below your clothes. "This often-wasted space is the perfect place for you to display your beautiful shoe collection," says Wirick. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Size: 14.5 x 29 x 20 inches

Honey-Can-Do 3-Shelf Bamboo Shoe Rack amazon.com View at Amazon ($62) Also available at Home Depot and Target. Who it's for: People who want a stylish, space-efficient shoe rack that's still reasonably priced. Who it isn't for: People who'd rather have a shoe organizer that comes in multiple colors. Looking for a stylish shoe rack that won't break the bank? The Honey-Can-Do 3-Shelf Bamboo Shoe Rack is sleek, sturdy, and spacious—an ideal combination for shoe storage. Made entirely of bamboo, the slatted shoe rack is durable and moisture-resistant, so it can handle wet boots and muddy sneakers. It's even spacious enough to store 12 pairs of shoes. With those features, this shoe rack ticks a lot of boxes. But we also like that it's sleek enough to display in your entryway or bedroom, which is important for people with limited closet space. Price at time of publish: $62 Product Details: Size: 13 x 30 x 20 inches

Neprock Shoe Slots Organizer amazon.com View at Amazon ($34 for 20) Who it's for: People who want to store twice as many shoes on their shelves. Who it isn't for: People with plenty of storage space who prefer more stylish organizers. These space-saving shoe organizers may seem simple, but they serve a great purpose: They help you stack your shoes without smushing the bottom one. This may not sound like a big deal, but it essentially doubles your storage space. With these shoe holders, you can fit twice as many shoes on your shelves, without crushing or flattening any of them. To use these shoe organizers, slide one shoe into the bottom of the wedge and rest the other on the non-slip textured top. Since the tops are adjustable (there are four different heights to choose from), they are big enough to house sneakers, ankle boots, and even high heels. Price at time of publish: $34 for 20 Product Details: Size: 10 x 3.1 x 2.7–7.2 inches

Yocice Wall-Mounted Shoe Rack amazon.com View at Amazon ($31) Also available at Walmart. Who it's for: People who want a modular shoe rack they can completely customize. Who it isn't for: People who don't want to store their shoes vertically on walls and other surfaces. Yocice's Wall-Mounted Shoe Rack comes with six pieces, and each one holds a single pair of shoes. That may not sound very useful, but it's a game-changer for space-efficient storage. Because the shoe organizer is so small (especially compared to benches and traditional racks), you can put it almost anywhere. It's lined with adhesive strips, so it sticks to dressers, walls, and closet doors without a problem. We particularly love how customizable this shoe storage solution is. Because it's so modular, it puts you in control of where every pair of your shoes are. And since you can stick the shoe racks anywhere in your home, they make it easy to squeeze in extra storage space wherever you can find it. Price at time of publish: $31 Product Details: Size: 2.8 x 10 x 3.1 inches

Moteph Shoe Organizer With Adjustable Dividers amazon.com View at Amazon (from $37) Who it's for: People who want to store a lot of shoes in a small space. Who it isn't for: People who want a stylish storage solution or one that provides airflow. Moteph's Shoe Organizer With Adjustable Dividers is perfect for packing a ton of shoes into a small space. It doesn't take up much room in your closet, so you can easily tuck it away to keep your shoes hidden. The organizer is lined with adjustable dividers that separate it into 12, 16, or 24 sections (depending on which size you choose). Since the dividers are adjustable, these sections aren't one-size-fits-all. That means you can shift them around to store footwear of different sizes—creating custom pockets that perfectly suit each pair of shoes you need to store. Price at time of publish: from $37 Product Details: Size: Multiple sizes available

12–24 pairs Type: Shoe organizer