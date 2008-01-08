The Best Shoe Organizers

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Stop sole searching. A clever storage unit will keep your footloose footwear in its place.
Best Over-a-Door Organizer

Merrick Over-the-Door 36-Pair Shoe Rack

A few quick snaps and this plastic-and-steel rack is ready to hang (or to mount directly onto a thicker door or a wall).
To buy: $30, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Best Stand-Alone Organizer

Home Decorators Craftsman Shoe Storage with Doors

“No one will suspect that my shrine to Imelda Marcos is hidden inside,” a tester said. Assembly required.
To buy: $299, homedecorators.com.


Best Organizer for a Single Pair

Container Store Tweed Drop-Front Shoe Box

No need to play guess-the-box, thanks to the windowed door on this "tasteful tweed" stackable.
To buy: $18, containerstore.com.

Best Large in-a-Closet Organizer

Lynk 30-Pair Shoe Rack Tower

“It may look flimsy,” a tester said of this steel-and-polymer, 30-shoe rack, “but it withstood my own little earthquake simulation without one shoe falling.” It accommodates tall boots, too.
To buy: $35, spacesavers.com.

