The Best Shoe Organizers
Beatriz da Costa
Stop sole searching. A clever storage unit will keep your footloose footwear in its place.
Best Over-a-Door Organizer
Beatriz da Costa
Merrick Over-the-Door 36-Pair Shoe Rack
A few quick snaps and this plastic-and-steel rack is ready to hang (or to mount directly onto a thicker door or a wall).
To buy: $30, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Stand-Alone Organizer
Beatriz da Costa
Home Decorators Craftsman Shoe Storage with Doors
“No one will suspect that my shrine to Imelda Marcos is hidden inside,” a tester said. Assembly required.
To buy: $299, homedecorators.com.
Best Organizer for a Single Pair
Beatriz da Costa
Container Store Tweed Drop-Front Shoe Box
No need to play guess-the-box, thanks to the windowed door on this "tasteful tweed" stackable.
To buy: $18, containerstore.com.
Advertisement
Best Large in-a-Closet Organizer
Beatriz da Costa
Lynk 30-Pair Shoe Rack Tower
“It may look flimsy,” a tester said of this steel-and-polymer, 30-shoe rack, “but it withstood my own little earthquake simulation without one shoe falling.” It accommodates tall boots, too.
To buy: $35, spacesavers.com.