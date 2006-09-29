The Best Jewelry Boxes

Whether you wear the same silver hoops every day or you're dripping in bling, your treasures deserve an organized case.
Best Small Jewelry Box

You have a few go-to items (watch, earrings, ring) that you tend to wear every day.

Longolines Store-All Stackables, $30 each

Use one of these slim boxes, or stack a few for a tower of faux-leather gem containment. The five compartments include a long one for necklaces. Size: 10 by 8 by 2¼ inches.
To buy: jewelryboxconnection.com.

Best Medium Jewelry Box: The Winner

McKenna Jewelry Box, $199

There’s plenty of storage in this handsome, lockable pebbled-leather box. A compartment under the tray holds bracelets and necklaces. A matching travel case sits in the left-hand drawer, ready for quick getaways. Size: 13 by 9 by 7 inches. Also in blue and red.
To buy: potterybarn.com.

Best Medium Jewelry Box: The Runner-Up

Tech Swiss Leather Jewelry Box with Travel Tray, $89

This case has a top section for earrings and rings, a watch holder, and drawers (the bottom one folds up for use as a travel case). One caveat: The drawers are slender, so chunky items won’t fit. Size: 9 by 6 by 6 inches. Also in black.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but find similar products on amazon.com.

Best Large Jewelry Box: The Winner

Longolines Milano Jewelry Armoire, $295

At 1½ feet tall, a foot wide, and nine inches deep, this maple box is like a mini armoire. The seven drawers offer compartments of various sizes (one was designed specifically for pins), the sides have 22 brass necklace hooks, and a mirror hides under the flip top. The four neutral color options work with most any decor. Also in paprika, cherry, and honey maple.
To buy: jewelryboxconnection.com.

Best Large Jewelry Box: The Runner-Up

Mingo Large Jewelry Closet, $399

If your collection is vast and you like seeing it arrayed in all its glory, this solid-wood box is for you. Four feet tall, 14¼ inches wide, and four inches deep, it mounts on a wall and is mirrored in front. It displays 36 necklaces or link bracelets, 40 rings, and 72 pairs of hook earrings. For everything else, there are just four small compartments. Also in oak, maple, and white.
To buy: stacksandstacks.com.

