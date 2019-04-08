10 Best Desk Organizers for an Exceptionally Tidy Office

By Katie Holdefehr
Updated April 08, 2019
Uncommon Goods
Whether you have a tiny cubicle, an open office layout, or a beautifully decorated home office, your desk is likely in need of some serious decluttering. Fortunately, we've rounded up the best desk organizers for any type of workspace, including the best desk drawer organizer around. With these brilliant organizers corralling your office supplies and sorting your paper stash, your work zone will be incredibly organized—so you can stop being distracted by a messy desk and focus on your actual work. 

How's how to organize your desk for the job you want: Begin by taking everything off of your desk and giving it a quick wipe-down to clear the dust. Decide if you want a complete desk organizer set, which will make your desk look cohesive and planned, or opt for a mismatched look. Think about the office supplies you reach for most often—paper clips, pens, stapler—and make sure you have a specific place to store each essential. Then, invest in the best desk organizer for your papers and a desk drawer organizer to keep things tidy even when they're out of sight. Finish with a couple decorative details. 
1 of 10

Best Desk Organizer Set for a Glam Desk

World Market

If your style is glitzy, don't be afraid to choose a desk organizer set that reflects that—like this shiny gold option from World Market. It has spots for storing everything from pens and pencils, to scissors and paper clips. 

To buy: $30, worldmarket.com

2 of 10

Best Desk Organizer Set for Outdoorsy Types

Uncommon Goods

For those who would rather be on the mountain instead of stuck behind a desk, order this nature-inspired desk organizer. This handmade birch organizer features a mountain range that will have any adventurer daydreaming about trips to come. 

To buy: $42, uncommongoods.com

3 of 10

Best Desk Organizer for Those Who Love Color Coordination

Container Store

Cubicle could use a splash of color? Wake up your work routine with a matching desk organizer set by Poppin. It comes in a range of fun colors, from this trendy shade of blush, to mint green, to rich navy blue. 

To buy: $58 for set, containerstore.com

4 of 10

Best Desk Organizer for Cords

Amazon

In a cluttered office, it's not just papers, pens, and Post-it notes that add to the mess, but also tech cords and chargers. To keep each cord within reach so you don't have to crawl under your desk to find your phone charger, order this clever cord manager. It sticks onto the surface of your desk and has slots for sorting each cord. 

To buy: $8, amazon.com

5 of 10

Best Desk-Organizing Mat

woollyclouds.etsy.com

Want to instantly make your desk look more pulled-together? Just add a mat or blotter. This stylish felt option comes with a pocket for mail or important reminders, plus a couple loops for holding earbuds, a phone charger cord, or your favorite pen. 

To buy: $28, woollyclouds.etsy.com

6 of 10

Best Desk Drawer Organizer

Container Store

For a desk that doesn't just look organized but actually is organized, you're going to need to tidy up your desk drawers, too. These color-coded compartments are perfect for sorting writing utensils, scissors, and binder clips so you can quickly grab what you need. 

To buy: $15, containerstore.com

7 of 10

Best Desk Organizer for Pens, Pencils, and Brushes

Pottery Barn

If you're a doodler, draw for your job, or just have an impressive pen collection, invest in a lazy Susan desk organizer that can hold every pen, colored pencil, and paintbrush. 

To buy: $49, potterybarn.com

8 of 10

Best Desk Organizer for Papers

Container Store

Even the tidiest desk can easily get overrun with papers. To make sorting out mail, tax forms, bills, and receipts easier, invest in this four-drawer desktop organizer. 

To buy: $25, containerstore.com

9 of 10

Best Monitor Stand with Built-in Storage

Wayfair

If you're in the market for a monitor stand that will prop up your desktop computer or laptop, why not opt for one that sneaks in a little extra storage? This stylish washed gray stand has two built-in drawers for stashing mail or office supplies. 

To buy: $94, wayfair.com

10 of 10

Best File Holder

Target

File folders only work if you create an organizational system for them. This chic gold file holder makes it easy to grab the invoices, tax forms, or school papers you're searching for. 

To buy: $9, target.com

