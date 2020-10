Whether you have a tiny cubicle, an open office layout, or a beautifully decorated home office , your desk is likely in need of some serious decluttering. Fortunately, we've rounded up the best desk organizers for any type of workspace, including the best desk drawer organizer around. With these brilliant organizers corralling your office supplies and sorting your paper stash, your work zone will be incredibly organized—so you can stop being distracted by a messy desk and focus on your actual work.How's how to organize your desk for the job you want: Begin by taking everything off of your desk and giving it a quick wipe-down to clear the dust. Decide if you want a complete desk organizer set, which will make your desk look cohesive and planned, or opt for a mismatched look. Think about the office supplies you reach for most often—paper clips, pens, stapler—and make sure you have a specific place to store each essential. Then, invest in the best desk organizer for your papers and a desk drawer organizer to keep things tidy even when they're out of sight. Finish with a couple decorative details.