10 Best Desk Organizers for an Exceptionally Tidy Office
How's how to organize your desk for the job you want: Begin by taking everything off of your desk and giving it a quick wipe-down to clear the dust. Decide if you want a complete desk organizer set, which will make your desk look cohesive and planned, or opt for a mismatched look. Think about the office supplies you reach for most often—paper clips, pens, stapler—and make sure you have a specific place to store each essential. Then, invest in the best desk organizer for your papers and a desk drawer organizer to keep things tidy even when they're out of sight. Finish with a couple decorative details.
Best Desk Organizer Set for a Glam Desk
If your style is glitzy, don't be afraid to choose a desk organizer set that reflects that—like this shiny gold option from World Market. It has spots for storing everything from pens and pencils, to scissors and paper clips.
To buy: $30, worldmarket.com.
Best Desk Organizer Set for Outdoorsy Types
For those who would rather be on the mountain instead of stuck behind a desk, order this nature-inspired desk organizer. This handmade birch organizer features a mountain range that will have any adventurer daydreaming about trips to come.
To buy: $42, uncommongoods.com.
Best Desk Organizer for Those Who Love Color Coordination
Cubicle could use a splash of color? Wake up your work routine with a matching desk organizer set by Poppin. It comes in a range of fun colors, from this trendy shade of blush, to mint green, to rich navy blue.
To buy: $58 for set, containerstore.com.
Best Desk Organizer for Cords
In a cluttered office, it's not just papers, pens, and Post-it notes that add to the mess, but also tech cords and chargers. To keep each cord within reach so you don't have to crawl under your desk to find your phone charger, order this clever cord manager. It sticks onto the surface of your desk and has slots for sorting each cord.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Best Desk-Organizing Mat
Want to instantly make your desk look more pulled-together? Just add a mat or blotter. This stylish felt option comes with a pocket for mail or important reminders, plus a couple loops for holding earbuds, a phone charger cord, or your favorite pen.
To buy: $28, woollyclouds.etsy.com.
Best Desk Drawer Organizer
For a desk that doesn't just look organized but actually is organized, you're going to need to tidy up your desk drawers, too. These color-coded compartments are perfect for sorting writing utensils, scissors, and binder clips so you can quickly grab what you need.
To buy: $15, containerstore.com.
Best Desk Organizer for Pens, Pencils, and Brushes
If you're a doodler, draw for your job, or just have an impressive pen collection, invest in a lazy Susan desk organizer that can hold every pen, colored pencil, and paintbrush.
To buy: $49, potterybarn.com.
Best Desk Organizer for Papers
Even the tidiest desk can easily get overrun with papers. To make sorting out mail, tax forms, bills, and receipts easier, invest in this four-drawer desktop organizer.
To buy: $25, containerstore.com.
Best Monitor Stand with Built-in Storage
If you're in the market for a monitor stand that will prop up your desktop computer or laptop, why not opt for one that sneaks in a little extra storage? This stylish washed gray stand has two built-in drawers for stashing mail or office supplies.
To buy: $94, wayfair.com.
Best File Holder
File folders only work if you create an organizational system for them. This chic gold file holder makes it easy to grab the invoices, tax forms, or school papers you're searching for.
To buy: $9, target.com.