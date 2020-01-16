7 Brilliant Container Store Organizers Real Simple Editors Swear By

"I bought these open storage bins recently for the wedge of space between the top of our kitchen cabinets and the ceiling. The apartment I share with my partner is 400 square feet so every space has to have an organization purpose. Because the area is open and easy for guests to see, I opted for these fabric bins over plastic because they look chic and hide the contents. I store bathroom products (extra toilet paper, toiletries, paper towels), our tools, and seasonal items with ease. And there’s no more 'Honey, where’s my beach towel?' questions from my fiancé, thanks to the handy labels on the front and sides of the bin!"—Brandi Broxson, senior editor

To buy: From $10 each, containerstore.com.