10 Brilliant Organizers We Found on Amazon Home This Year
These are game changers.
In 2019, we discovered books we simply couldn't put down, cleaning products we can't live without, and now we're rounding up some of the best home organizers. From an innovative dish rack that won't get water on your kitchen counter, to mesh laundry bags that will change how you do wash, these unassuming organizers are actually pretty life-changing. And, did we mention they're all available on Amazon Home? Here are 10 of the best organizers and storage solutions of 2019, all guaranteed to make 2020 your tidiest year yet.
1
The Ultimate Dish Rack
Forget everything you thought you knew about the humble dish drying rack—this option has solved a lot of the common problems ordinary dish racks create. Instead of draining onto the countertop, a dish towel, or a tray you'll have to remember to empty, this dish rack comes with a swivel spout that drains water directly into the sink. The stainless steel is fingerprint-proof, so it always looks sparkling clean. Plus, the coated steel wire is rust-resistant and cushioning, to prevent chipped plates and glasses.
To buy: simplehuman Compact Steel Frame Dish Rack, $50, amazon.com.
2
Mesh Laundry Bags
Mesh laundry bags look simple, but if you haven't used them before, they can be pretty life-changing. Use one of the larger bags to prevent lost socks, while the smaller ones will protect delicate pieces from getting destroyed in the wash cycle.
To buy: Laundrymaid 6-Piece Mesh Laundry Bag Set, $10, amazon.com.
3
Durable Reusable Bag
Real Simple editors have been big fans of BAGGU's stylish (and indestructible) reusable bags for many years, but 2019 was the year we discovered we can order them right on Amazon! These patterned bags will replace hundreds of plastic bags—and they look good doing it.
To buy: BAGGU Small Reusable Shopping Bag, $10, amazon.com.
4
Stylish Food Storage Containers
We're always on the hunt for stylish food storage containers, and this affordable Amazon set caught our eye. Use these to store flour and sugar in a cabinet or pantry, or let them hold trail mix and snacks on the kitchen counter.
To buy: Oggi 5-Piece Acrylic Canister Set, $21, amazon.com.
5
Collapsible Storage Bins
Made with linen fabric and wooden handles, these storage bins are much more elegant than cardboard alternatives. Plus, they're collapsible, so they're easy to stow away when not in use.
To buy: HOONEX Large Foldable Cube Storage Bins, $30 for 2, amazon.com.
6
An Elegant Jewelry Organizer
If necklaces and bracelets are your go-to pieces of jewelry, this organizer is a morning routine game-changer. It has three tiers so you can quickly spot the pendant or bangle you're searching for.
To buy: Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer, $20, amazon.com.
7
Space-Saving Fridge Organizer
Calling all seltzer drinkers: this clear organizer will free up space in your fridge, while making your favorite drink easier to grab.
To buy: mDesign Large Plastic Soda Can Dispenser, $12, amazon.com.
8
Pan and Pot Lid Organizer
The best thing about this pan and pot lid organizer: it can be installed either vertically or horizontally to fit your space.
To buy: SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer, $14, amazon.com.
9
Eco-Friendly Food Storage
In 2019, we discovered many reusable alternatives to single-use plastic bags and food storage wraps, including colorful Stasher food bags. They're washable, resealable, and can hold everything from sandwiches to apple slices.
To buy: Stasher Reusable Food Bag, $20, amazon.com.
10
A Convenient Shower Caddy
When you don't have enough space in your cramped shower to store every single shampoo bottle, loofah, and body scrub, order this caddy. It attaches to the shower head, so products are within reach but out of the way.
To buy: Umbra Flex Shower Caddy, $16, amazon.com.