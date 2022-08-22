The Shopper-Loved Weighted Knot Pillows That Sold Out in 4 Days Are Finally Back in Stock—for Now

Ready or not, fall is just around the corner. It's officially time to break out the sweaters, blankets, and yes—weighted knot pillows. Bearaby, a popular sleep and self care brand known for its weighted blankets, originally released its appropriately-named Hugget pillows back in April, and they sold out in just four days. Thankfully, the calming pillows are back in stock—and now they're available in a wider range of gorgeous colors.

Handcrafted with a plant-based rubber foam and encased in soft organic cotton, Huggets deliver maximum cozy vibes and help reduce stress. They come in three sizes: The 4-inch small is a palm-sized stress ball that "massages reflex zones" and can easily travel with you, the 8-inch medium is gently weighted and reduces anxious fidgeting, and the 11-inch large size weighs 3 pounds and "activates pressure points to deliver therapeutic sensory relief," according to the brand. Some shoppers even sleep with their Hugget, using it for snuggling or as a cushion.

bearaby.com

To buy: From $29; bearaby.com.

"It was just the right size to cuddle/cradle as I was falling asleep," one five-star reviewer who ordered the medium size wrote of their first time trying the pillow. "I didn't wake up once during the night and I felt very rested when I woke up." They added that the pillow is "super soft and cuddly," too. "I've been using it for about a month, and it's really helped with my sleep."

The benefits of sleeping with weighted blankets and other weighted products are plentiful, according to Bearaby. Doing so activates deep touch pressure (DTP), which Bearaby says helps regulate breathing and heart rate. This extra sense of security aids in a more restful sleep, allowing you to wake up feeling more refreshed and ready to take on the day.

The Hugget is Oeko-Tex 100 certified, meaning it's free of synthetics, plastics, and harmful chemicals. It's also biodegradable and made in a zero-waste process, so you can rest assured knowing that purchasing one (or three) isn't harmful to the planet.

With hues from terracotta to rose, the Hugget also doubles as a decor piece that can fit into any home aesthetic or theme. Depending on the size you choose, you can style it on your desk, bookshelf, bed, sofa, or even in a cute basket next to your couch. Get your hands on whichever Hugget you think will be best for you, and get relaxing—just be sure to act fast, as some colors and sizes are already selling out!