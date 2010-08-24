Back-to-School Discounts (With Mom in Mind!)
Aqua Letter Mug
A classic monogram means there will be no mistaking your mug from anyone else’s. Letter mugs can also double as pencil holders and are available in four colors.
To buy: $14, rockscissorpaper.com.
RS Exclusive: Rockscissorpaper is offering RealSimple.com readers 15 percent off any of the mugs on the site. Enter the code realsimple at checkout.
Do/Ponder/File File Folders
It’s time to add a little personality to your desktop. These laugh-out-loud designs actually make organizing the paperwork fun.
To buy: $9 for set of 6, knockknock.biz.
RS Exclusive: KnockKnock is offering RealSimple.com readers 15 percent off these folders. Enter the code KK4BTS at checkout.
To Do Sticky Notes
Sometimes you just need that extra reminder staring you in the face. Simply fill-in your message and post.
To buy: $16, spoonsisters.com.
RS Exclusive: Spoonsisters is offering RealSimple.com readers 15 percent off these sticky notes. Enter the code realsimple at checkout.
Anything Stapler
Your desk deserves a shot of color. And you have every reason to be territorial about this stapler. Available in yellow, orange, blue, and white.
To buy: $40, seejanework.com.
RS Exclusive: SeeJaneWork is offering RealSimple.com readers 20 percent off these staplers. Enter the code SIMPLE20 at checkout.
Signature Pattern Binders
Keep your bookshelves from looking boring by storing important documents by color or pattern. Plus, the rubber band closure keeps 'em extra secure. Mix and match from the seven styles available to choose from.
To buy: $24, russellandhazel.com.
RS Exclusive: Russellandhazel is offering RealSimple.com readers 15 percent off these binders. Enter the code RS09 at checkout.
Pocket Pad Sets
Yep, even with all of those electronic devices, there are certain notes that we need to jot down.These bright and punchy miniature pads are the perfect size for stashing in your purse.
To buy: $10 for set of 5, frenchbull.com.
RS Exclusive: FrnechBull is offering RealSimple.com readers 15 percent off these pads. Enter the code FBPP15 at checkout.
Magazine Box
The black and white trend has finally hit the home office. Bold, horizontal stripes are stylish—even on the desktop.
To buy: $17, organize.com.
RS Exclusive: Organize.com is offering RealSimple.com readers 15 percent off these magazine boxes. Enter the code RS8179 at checkout.
