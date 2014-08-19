6 Twists on Back-to-School Basics

By Victoria Moffitt With Chelsea Renaud
Updated August 02, 2016
August is winding down, and that means it’s time to start gearing up for class. From pens to planners to backpacks, these study essentials are almost too cool for school.
School Spirit Day Planner

Help your student stay on track with this colorful weekly planner. Choose the hues for the striped cover, then personalize it with name, year, and an inside-cover photo.

To buy: $26, minted.com.

Align Stapler

Great for teachers and students alike, this innovative little stapler solves a common classroom quandary. Its removable magnetic base allows you to staple items of any size, and you can even staple straight down the middle of a page to easily create a booklet.

To buy: $8, amazon.com.

FriXion Clicker Erasable Pen

Do you believe in magic? The next generation of erasable pens is here, and they really erase! The FriXion pens come in a variety of colorful gel options, and the ink can be wiped away with a few rubs of the special friction topper.

To buy: $5 for three, staples.com.

The Original Pack in Steely Teal

Every purchase from this brand contributes to the education of a child in Zambia, Africa. Each backpack comes with a unique Hope Patch sewn inside the bag with a handwritten message from one of the children the contribution helps.

To buy: $65, bepacks.org.

Mini Highlighters

Pack the entire rainbow into your pencil case with these tiny highlighters. Shorter than three inches long and with a triangular shape for better gripping, these adorable supplies will bring a smile to any student’s face. Bonus: For every product you buy, the company donates another to a classroom in need.

To buy: $5 for pack of ten, target.com.

Lilly Pulitzer Wild Confetti Large Notebook

Throw a bright twist at the classic composition book with this color-bursting floral-inspired pattern. You'll always know which notebook is yours, now.

To buy: $12, amazon.com

