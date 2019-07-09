Brilliant Ways to Turn Unsightly Appliance Gaps into Extra Storage Space

It's time to maximize your kitchen's organizing potential. 

By Katie Holdefehr
July 09, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
West Elm

Unless you have custom kitchen cabinets that fit snugly around your oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, there are likely some unattractive appliance gaps in your kitchen. These narrow spaces between appliances are too small for the average drawer, but that doesn't mean you can't squeeze in a little extra storage. First, carefully measure each gap in your kitchen, then shop the narrow organizers below. Whether you invest in a wheeled storage cart that can tuck between the oven and dishwasher or order a magnetic storage rack for the side of your fridge, these small-yet-mighty organizers put every inch of space to work. 

RELATED: 10 Clever Ways to Maximize Your Kitchen Storage

 

Wayfair

1
A Sleek Rolling Cart

Since it's going to be front and center in your kitchen, look for a rolling storage cart that's equal parts stylish and functional. 

To buy: $70, wayfair.com

West Elm

2
A Hanging Storage Rack for Kitchen Tools

Have an open shelf in your kitchen? Attach this slender hanging storage rack above an ugly appliance gap, then suspend kitchen utensils to sneak in a little extra storage. 

To buy: $17, westelm.com

Container Store

3
A Slim Storage Tower

If you want a slim rolling storage cart (this one is less than 7 inches wide!), to tuck next to your kitchen prep station, opt for one with enclosed drawers. This way, if you accidentally spill anything, the ingredients and cleaning supplies stashed inside will be protected. 

To buy: $76, containerstore.com

IKEA

4
Sliding Storage Rack

Don't have a lot of storage space in a cramped kitchen? Install a sliding storage rack that can hold spatulas, serving spoons, and oven mitts in between appliances. Check out this clever idea put to life in this IKEA kitchen

To buy: $15, ikea.com

West Elm

5
Magnetic Organizer for the Side of Your Fridge

The side of a magnetic refrigerator is the perfect underutilized area to add a storage rack. This magnetic organizer has a shelf for stashing spices, a paper towel holder, and hooks for your most-reached-for kitchen tools. 

To buy: $48, westelm.com

Advertisement

Popular in Home

All Topics in Home