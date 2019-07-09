Brilliant Ways to Turn Unsightly Appliance Gaps into Extra Storage Space

Image zoom West Elm

Unless you have custom kitchen cabinets that fit snugly around your oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, there are likely some unattractive appliance gaps in your kitchen. These narrow spaces between appliances are too small for the average drawer, but that doesn't mean you can't squeeze in a little extra storage. First, carefully measure each gap in your kitchen, then shop the narrow organizers below. Whether you invest in a wheeled storage cart that can tuck between the oven and dishwasher or order a magnetic storage rack for the side of your fridge, these small-yet-mighty organizers put every inch of space to work.

RELATED: 10 Clever Ways to Maximize Your Kitchen Storage