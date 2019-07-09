Brilliant Ways to Turn Unsightly Appliance Gaps into Extra Storage Space
It's time to maximize your kitchen's organizing potential.
Unless you have custom kitchen cabinets that fit snugly around your oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, there are likely some unattractive appliance gaps in your kitchen. These narrow spaces between appliances are too small for the average drawer, but that doesn't mean you can't squeeze in a little extra storage. First, carefully measure each gap in your kitchen, then shop the narrow organizers below. Whether you invest in a wheeled storage cart that can tuck between the oven and dishwasher or order a magnetic storage rack for the side of your fridge, these small-yet-mighty organizers put every inch of space to work.
1
A Sleek Rolling Cart
Since it's going to be front and center in your kitchen, look for a rolling storage cart that's equal parts stylish and functional.
To buy: $70, wayfair.com.
2
A Hanging Storage Rack for Kitchen Tools
Have an open shelf in your kitchen? Attach this slender hanging storage rack above an ugly appliance gap, then suspend kitchen utensils to sneak in a little extra storage.
To buy: $17, westelm.com.
3
A Slim Storage Tower
If you want a slim rolling storage cart (this one is less than 7 inches wide!), to tuck next to your kitchen prep station, opt for one with enclosed drawers. This way, if you accidentally spill anything, the ingredients and cleaning supplies stashed inside will be protected.
To buy: $76, containerstore.com.
4
Sliding Storage Rack
Don't have a lot of storage space in a cramped kitchen? Install a sliding storage rack that can hold spatulas, serving spoons, and oven mitts in between appliances. Check out this clever idea put to life in this IKEA kitchen.
To buy: $15, ikea.com.
5
Magnetic Organizer for the Side of Your Fridge
The side of a magnetic refrigerator is the perfect underutilized area to add a storage rack. This magnetic organizer has a shelf for stashing spices, a paper towel holder, and hooks for your most-reached-for kitchen tools.
To buy: $48, westelm.com.