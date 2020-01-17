Amazon Home Editors Just Revealed Their Top 10 Favorite Storage Baskets

Image zoom amazon.com

Let’s face it: Some of us aren’t great at organizing. Clutter is just inevitable, and it can get the best of us—but storage baskets can help. Not only are they an easy way to neatly store essentials, but they can also add a stylish touch to your home. If you don’t know where to start, Amazon is here to help — the retail giant recently rounded up of their favorite baskets on the site. Amazon Home editors chimed in on Instagram to reveal their favorite picks from the bunch, which are sure to get your home looking polished and sorted in no time.

The editors picks include various types of baskets, from wicker styles to metal bins. Most of the baskets can be placed on the floor to hold larger items like blankets and toys, but there are smaller options for shelf organization, too. And some are even multipurpose: This cotton rope storage basket, for example, is popular amongst Amazon shoppers, who use it for storing stuffed animals, as a laundry hamper, and even for recycling paper.

To buy: $22, amazon.com; $35, amazon.com; $25, amazon.com.

RELATED: Amazon Just Shared 92 of Its Most Shopped Home Products, and We Want Everything

I’ve personally de-cluttered my own life by using baskets anywhere I can in my home, from the shelving unit in my living room to my closets and even my hallways. While my own favorite wicker baskets ($15; amazon.com) didn’t make the cut among Amazon Home editors, a handful of practical and pretty ones did, like this large, braided wicker basket that’s just big enough for blankets or laundry. Editors also highlighted basket sets that come with three baskets of various sizes. This wicker and metal set stacks neatly together, and they can even be used as plant pot covers.

To buy: $60, amazon.com; $65, amazon.com; $35, amazon.com.

Whatever your clutter situation is, a storage basket just might help. Below, shop the rest of the Amazon Home editors’ picks, and shop more storage basket favorites here.