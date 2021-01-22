10 Hidden Deals on Popular Amazon Cleaning and Organization Products to Shop This Weekend

If you're not already shopping Amazon's massive assortment of household cleaners, gadgets, and organizers, you're not only missing out on some incredibly clever and helpful products, but you're also missing out on savings. Case in point: these new deals, which come with big discounts—up to 50 percent off.
Among the 1,000 Amazon sales happening this weekend, there are tons of discounted organization must-haves and cleaning products. While these offers last, shoppers can save on popular products, like Bissell vacuum cleaners, Affresh washing machine cleaner tablets, and more. Deals start at just $10.
Two reviewer-loved organization solutions Simple Houseware's drawer divider set and StorageLab's under-bed shoe organizer are now marked down. Both have racked up thousands of five-star reviews from owners who found them helpful and well made. Both make it easy to tackle trouble spots—we're looking at you, underwear drawer. Just pop them in place and you can give your messy areas a makeover fast.
One of Bissell's highest rated cleaners, the Cleanview Swivel pet vacuum, is also on sale right now. It's one of Amazon's best-selling vacuums overall, and it's also earned over 8,400 five-star ratings. Owners (especially pet parents) love its strong suction and lightweight feel, and rave over its pet hair cleaning power. The brand is also offering a bundle deal that includes its handheld vacuum for just a bit more.
Shoppers can explore all of Amazon's current offers, including sales from all of its departments, in its Goldbox Deals hub. Fair warning though, there are over 1,000 happening this weekend, so you may want to start by browsing the discounted cleaners and organizers below before you dive into the retailer's huge sale section.