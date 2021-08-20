The Best Closet and Pantry Tidying Tricks We Learned from Pro Organizer Nikki Boyd
Get your house all organized—and keep it that way—with these easy-to-follow tips.
We paired an editor "client" with each REAL SIMPLE Home pro to identify the goals for the space. Here's what organizing expert Nikki and digital deputy editor Jennifer came up with for the pantry and closets.
Meet the Dream Team:
Nikki Boyd
Author of Beautifully Organized
We fell in love with her organized drawers (which she shared in the February 2021 issue), so we had to find out what smart strategies she'd suggest for the REAL SIMPLE Home.
The Goal:
Jennifer wants a functional system that can be easily maintained by guests and family members (OK, mostly her sons).
The Challenge:
It can be tough to find methods that work for each space and are fuss-free enough for every family member to stick to.
The Design Plan:
Create Zones
To keep a pantry or closet in tip-top shape, label shelves (rather than individual containers) so everyone knows where each bin, basket, or cookie box goes. In drawer-style freezers, "file" food in reusable bags or arrange items by category in separate bins.
Go Micro
Make sure game day doesn't kick off with a wild goose chase. Nikki suggests that sports fans (or athletes) devote a drawer or bin to all their gear—from jerseys to foam fingers.
Stay Close
Store items near where you use them. For example, keep all your clothing care and repair tools (like safety pins, stain sticks, and steamer) in your laundry room.
Shop The Inspiration:
Invest in Transparent Bins
Decant packaged food into clear containers so you know when it's time to replenish. There's nothing worse than reaching into an empty snack box!
Switch to More Sustainable Sandwich Bags
Stock up on resealable bags in various sizes that can be used to hold everything from trail mix to sandwiches.
Corral the Chaos
Rather than let items float on the shelves, use sturdy storage bins to hold cereal boxes, cake mixes, and more. Bonus points for bins with stylish blue and white stripes.
Order Adjustable Drawer Bins
To keep small items organized and easy to reach, invest in a set of shallow drawer bins. Depending upon where you use them, they can hold everything from twist ties and extra utensils in the pantry, to stain sticks in the linen closet.
Install Shelf Labels
Attach pretty label holders to your shelves and swap out the tags as the stuff you store changes.
Get the Best Boxes
Look for attractive storage boxes that come with labels already affixed. Those with lids will keep items dust-free.
Repurpose Magazine Holders
This clear organizer can be used for more than magazines—let it stash appliance manuals or important documents on a closet shelf.
Declutter Your Jewelry
To keep your baubles sorted, add a specialized organizer to your closet shelf. The clear window on the lid makes it easy to spot the ring you're searching for.