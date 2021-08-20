Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get your house all organized—and keep it that way—with these easy-to-follow tips.

The Best Closet and Pantry Tidying Tricks We Learned from Pro Organizer Nikki Boyd

We paired an editor "client" with each REAL SIMPLE Home pro to identify the goals for the space. Here's what organizing expert Nikki and digital deputy editor Jennifer came up with for the pantry and closets.

Meet the Dream Team:

Related Items Nikki Boyd Credit: Courtesy of Nikki Boyd/Abby Murphy Photography Nikki Boyd Author of Beautifully Organized We fell in love with her organized drawers (which she shared in the February 2021 issue), so we had to find out what smart strategies she'd suggest for the REAL SIMPLE Home. Jennifer Davidson Credit: Courtesy of Jen Davidson Jennifer Davidson REALSIMPLE.com Deputy Editor Web wizard by day, supermom of twin teen boys by night, Jennifer would like to keep her home clean without constantly getting on someone's case.

The Goal:

Jennifer wants a functional system that can be easily maintained by guests and family members (OK, mostly her sons).

The Challenge:

It can be tough to find methods that work for each space and are fuss-free enough for every family member to stick to.

The Design Plan:

Create Zones

To keep a pantry or closet in tip-top shape, label shelves (rather than individual containers) so everyone knows where each bin, basket, or cookie box goes. In drawer-style freezers, "file" food in reusable bags or arrange items by category in separate bins.

Go Micro

Make sure game day doesn't kick off with a wild goose chase. Nikki suggests that sports fans (or athletes) devote a drawer or bin to all their gear—from jerseys to foam fingers.

Stay Close

Store items near where you use them. For example, keep all your clothing care and repair tools (like safety pins, stain sticks, and steamer) in your laundry room.

Shop The Inspiration: