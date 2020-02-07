These 5 Stylish Organizers Show the Top Decor Trends of 2020 (So Far)
Tidy and trendy? What more could you want?
Before 2020 even officially kicked off, we were already predicting the top home decor trends of the year and major paint companies were forecasting the most popular paint colors to come. Now that we're more than a month into the new year, many of the predictions have come true, showing up as furniture, textiles, and most importantly, home organizers. May we present to you: five of the top decor trends of 2020, all in storage form. Stylish rattan and of-the-moment black marble are here to store everything from coats, to keys, to kitchen tools.
1
Mediterranean-Inspired Style
Curved archways, recessed shelving, and natural materials are making an appearance as Mediterranean-inspired decor comes into style. To get the look of recessed shelves without drilling into your walls, install this copycat wall shelf constructed from concrete.
To buy: $149, urbanoutfitters.com.
2
Black Marble
We predicted that black marble would put a fresh spin on classic Carrara, and this rolling cart is an elegant and practical way to introduce the trend into your home.
To buy: $179, worldmarket.com.
3
Woven Rattan
Cane, rattan, and other woven elements have been trending for a while—and they show no signs of stopping in 2020. Bring the look into your entryway with this rattan organizer that can hold keys, gloves, or other essentials.
To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.
4
All Blue Everything
For the 2020 Color of the Year predictions, shades of navy and rich blues were forecasted by several companies. Get the look with Poppin's slate blue or navy desk organizers.
To buy: $20 (originally $25), containerstore.com.
5
Brass Details
Brass fixtures, from cabinet pulls to kitchen faucets, have been having a moment in 2020. To get the look, try adding some gold wall hooks to your entryway or living room.
To buy: $29, westelm.com.