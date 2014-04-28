8 Cool Desk Accessories to Make Any Workspace Less Boring

By Leslie Corona
January 22, 2020
Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Bring your style to work with these pretty office upgrades.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.

Fila Table Lamp

A powder-coated adjustable shade and brass detailing make this task lamp the perfect design-friendly desk accessory.

To buy: $69; article.com.

Flora Wall Calendar

Hang these fill-in-the-month gridded sheets near your desk to map out your year.

To buy: $34; wildehousepaper.com.

Portable Humidifier

Combat dry office air with this six-inch-tall humidifier, powered via your computer’s USB port.

To buy: $39; urbanoutfitters.com.

Daytrip Lunch Bag

Yeti coolers have earned a cult following—the brand's lunch box is just as cool (and hot) because of the same special insulation system.

To buy: $80; amazon.com.

Wildflower Scissors

Dress up your pencil cup with these seriously stylish brass-and-stainless-steel shears.

To buy: $15; ubrands.com.

Arc Paper Tray

When your stack of documents reaches the wooden dowel, you know it's time to sort and file.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Am I Overthinking This? by Michelle Rial

If decisions feel daunting, refer to this book of amusingly overwrought charts and diagrams.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Mini Vornado V-Fan

A cute but mighty fan will come in handy when the office heat inevitably kicks into overdrive.

To buy: From $36; amazon.com.

