8 Cool Desk Accessories to Make Any Workspace Less Boring
Fila Table Lamp
A powder-coated adjustable shade and brass detailing make this task lamp the perfect design-friendly desk accessory.
To buy: $69; article.com.
Flora Wall Calendar
Hang these fill-in-the-month gridded sheets near your desk to map out your year.
To buy: $34; wildehousepaper.com.
Portable Humidifier
Combat dry office air with this six-inch-tall humidifier, powered via your computer’s USB port.
To buy: $39; urbanoutfitters.com.
Daytrip Lunch Bag
Yeti coolers have earned a cult following—the brand's lunch box is just as cool (and hot) because of the same special insulation system.
To buy: $80; amazon.com.
Wildflower Scissors
Dress up your pencil cup with these seriously stylish brass-and-stainless-steel shears.
To buy: $15; ubrands.com.
Arc Paper Tray
When your stack of documents reaches the wooden dowel, you know it's time to sort and file.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Am I Overthinking This? by Michelle Rial
If decisions feel daunting, refer to this book of amusingly overwrought charts and diagrams.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Mini Vornado V-Fan
A cute but mighty fan will come in handy when the office heat inevitably kicks into overdrive.
To buy: From $36; amazon.com.