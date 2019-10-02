Over 1,200 Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Super Soft Throw Blanket

Image zoom nordstrom.com

Fall has finally arrived, and with the cooler weather means more cozy nights spent at home. Aside from a new show to binge watch, some yummy food, and comfy pajamas, there are a few other essentials you should have on hand for a relaxing evening in—including a snuggly throw blanket to cuddle up under.

Thankfully you don’t have to look far to find a great blanket. Nordstrom shoppers have designated this At Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw the perfect option for snuggling up on cooler nights. It’s easy to see why shoppers are such big fans. Along with an incredibly soft material, the throw blanket also features a stylish braided fringe detail along the bottom, so it will look just as good on the arm of your couch as it would draped across your bed. The super cozy throw comes in 14 stylish colors, so it’s easy to find an option (or two) that will match your home’s decor.

So it’s no wonder that the cozy throw blanket has already racked up over 1,200 perfect five-star reviews at Nordstrom. “I have this throw in 3 colors! My husband and guests love it. It’s not too big or small and super cozy for lounging in our living room, loft and basement. Highly recommended,” said one shopper.

“Hands down the best throw,” said another. “They are so soft, hold up so well in the wash and come in so many color options. Each of my kids have their own color in the ‘cozy’ blanket. We use them daily and love them. I have had mine for 2 years and it still looks brand new. I ordered multiple during the Nordstrom Sale to give as gifts.”

The best part? You can snag this cozy throw for just $40, so you don’t have to break the bank for your new go-to blanket—even if you take these customers’ advice and buy them in more than one color.

To buy: $40; nordstrom.com.