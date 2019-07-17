Reviewers Are Crazy About These Plush, Quick-Drying Bath Towels From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Image zoom Nordstrom

It's the holy grail of bath towels: a towel that's soft and plush, yet somehow still incredibly absorbent. It's quick-drying, long-lasting, and even better, looks luxurious when folded into a fluffy pile beside your bathtub or shower. Well, reviewers think they've found this seemingly impossible find in the Hydrocotton Bath Towel ($21, originally $29, nordstrom.com). Even better news: It's now an amazing deal, thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

While these luxurious towels were originally priced at $29, they're currently marked down to just $21, giving you one more reason to stock up while the deal lasts (the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends August 5). Whether you're looking to start your towel collection from scratch or just add to your growing stash, these classic towels match with any bathroom. With 12 color options—including everything from white to blue chambray to burgundy—there's a hue for every style.

Crafted from hydrocotton, these innovative towels are more absorbent than traditional cotton terry, so they manage to strike a balance between fluffy and absorbent. And the reviewers assure us it's true. As one reviewer writes, "They are super soft yet still absorbent. The towels have also been very durable. I loved them so much I threw out all my other ones and buy a few every time they go on sale."

Word of warning: Buy just one of these towels, and you'll likely want to throw out all of your others. So let's cut to the chase, shall we, and splurge while they're on sale.