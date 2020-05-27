Five Rubber Band Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier

Many of us have beautiful opaque ceramic canisters filled with staples like flour, salt, and sugar. But when you’re rushing around trying to get a grocery list together it can be time consuming to check each individual one to see if you need to replace what’s inside. Place a rubber band around the canister and use it to mark the fullness level of what’s inside. Next time you use some flour just move the rubber band down to the new level on the container. This way you know how much is available with just a quick glance.