4 Creative Uses for Spare Pillowcases

If you find yourself with a spare, don’t sleep on its potential. Transform it with one of these four handy hacks.

By Brandi Broxson
May 06, 2020
Sheet Storage

Stack folded bedsheets inside a pillowcase so you can retrieve whole sets easily. Also—voilà!—you’ll have a tidier closet.

Fan Duster

Neatly remove grime by sliding a pillowcase over a blade, clamping it between your hands, and slowly sliding it off. No dust showers for you!

Child’s Smock

Snip holes for head and arms in the seamed end. Your kid can slip it on when finger painting, playing with slime, or generally making a mess.

Delicates Wash Bag

Place undergarments in a pillowcase and knot the end before washing to minimize pilling, snags, and damaged hooks and eyes.

