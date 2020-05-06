4 Creative Uses for Spare Pillowcases
If you find yourself with a spare, don’t sleep on its potential. Transform it with one of these four handy hacks.
Sheet Storage
Stack folded bedsheets inside a pillowcase so you can retrieve whole sets easily. Also—voilà!—you’ll have a tidier closet.
Fan Duster
Neatly remove grime by sliding a pillowcase over a blade, clamping it between your hands, and slowly sliding it off. No dust showers for you!
Child’s Smock
Snip holes for head and arms in the seamed end. Your kid can slip it on when finger painting, playing with slime, or generally making a mess.