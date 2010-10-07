Crafty New Uses for Old Things

If the thought of getting rid of odds and ends around the house is chill-inducing, consider giving these finds new uses, instead. Clever new uses for everyday things is a way of upcycling that gives broken, damaged, out-of-date, or otherwise unneeded household items second lives solving problems and serving purposes beyond their intended uses. With new uses for old things, every knick and knack has a ton of potential just waiting to be discovered.

Some new uses can be a little out there, but it’s better to be prepared—one person’s triviality could be another’s daily stressor, and having a simple solution using an item already in the house can help lower that stress. Other new uses are more of the craft or DIY variety: a shower curtain as a child’s paint smock, for example, or paper rolls as homemade Lincoln logs. Whatever their purpose, new uses help cut down on clutter (there’s less to buy!) and waste (no more throwing so much away!) while solving daily problems, large and small; consider them elusive win-win-wins.

RELATED: The Cleverest Items of 2018 to Simplify Your Life

Admittedly, a few new uses aren’t permanent fixes. (Using a martini shaker as an arts-and-crafts-time glitter dispenser will only work until happy hour arrives, for example.) Others, though, can be completely repurposed. (A dated sugar dispenser can hold that unruly kitchen twine for as long as the roll lasts.) And still more new uses for old things are excellent for when a household item has worn out its usefulness serving its original purpose. (Pipe cleaners purchased for a school project can be used during the next house party, instead of wasting away in the craft bin.)

Whether you approach new uses for old things out of a desire to reuse and upcycle more or out of a need to cut down on daily struggles, these creative solutions can help.