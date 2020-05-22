6 Clever Ways to Repurpose Your Empty Candle Jars

One of my biggest weaknesses in life is a good candle sale (Bath & Body Works’ 3-wicks, am I right?). I’m a sucker for some burning wax, and if you are too, then you also know that your candle affinity comes with a particular conundrum: what to do with the jar after the wax burns out? It seems like a shame to toss it, but hoarding a collection of empty jars seems pretty useless. That is, unless you have a use for it.