New Uses for Old Things at Home

Most Recent

Five Rubber Band Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier

Five Rubber Band Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier

Put the office supply essential to use with these easy solutions.
6 Clever Ways to Repurpose Your Empty Candle Jars

6 Clever Ways to Repurpose Your Empty Candle Jars

Wax on with these new upcycling hacks.
4 Creative Uses for Spare Pillowcases

4 Creative Uses for Spare Pillowcases

If you find yourself with a spare, don’t sleep on its potential. Transform it with one of these four handy hacks.
6 Smart Hacks for Cardboard Toilet Paper Tubes

6 Smart Hacks for Cardboard Toilet Paper Tubes

Repurpose those little cylinders with these clever new uses.
8 Clever Uses for Coconut Oil (That Are Almost Too Good to Be True)

8 Clever Uses for Coconut Oil (That Are Almost Too Good to Be True)

It’s basically the Instant Pot of ingredients.
10 Clever Ways to Reuse Planters After Your Plants Die

10 Clever Ways to Reuse Planters After Your Plants Die

Those greens probably won’t live forever. When their time comes, it’s time for your planter to start its second life.

More New Uses for Old Things at Home

Postcards: A Love Story

Postcards: A Love Story

We keep in touch via texts and DMs and emails. But a good old-fashioned postcard can help us connect so much more deeply.
Cooking New Uses for Old Things

Cooking New Uses for Old Things

Can aluminum foil come in handy when you’re baking pie? Find the answer—and many more innovative ways to use everyday items for cooking.
7 Clever Ways to Repurpose Your Old Calendars

7 Clever Ways to Repurpose Your Old Calendars

5 Clever New Uses for Things You Might Find in Your Garage

5 Clever New Uses for Things You Might Find in Your Garage

New Uses for Fashion + Beauty

New Uses for Fashion + Beauty

New Uses for Kitchenware

New Uses for Kitchenware

New Uses for Housewares

Have an old pool noodle lying around? Use it to keep your new boots in shape.

All New Uses for Old Things at Home

Aluminum Foil as Candle Steadier

Aluminum Foil as Candle Steadier

6 New Uses for a Book

6 New Uses for a Book

Painting Cleaner

White Bread as Painting Cleaner

Crystal Cleaner

Vinegar as Crystal Cleaner

Bookmark

Uncooked Spaghetti as Bookmark

Kitchen Utensil Holder

Pitcher as Kitchen Utensil Holder

Tap Shoes

Penny as Tap Shoes

Copper Polisher

Ketchup as Copper Polisher

Stainless Steel Polisher

Club Soda as Stainless Steel Polisher

Hole Punch

Straw as Hole Punch

Ring Holder

Pastry Tip as Ring Holder

Meat Grinder

Pastry Blender as Meat Grinder

Apron

Dish Towel as Apron

11 More Reader New Uses for Old Things

11 More Reader New Uses for Old Things

8 Reader New Uses for Old Things

8 Reader New Uses for Old Things

6 New Uses for a Sock

6 New Uses for a Sock

New Uses for Things in Your Dorm Room

New Uses for Things You Have in Your Dorm Room

Readers’ New Gardening Uses for Old Things

Readers’ New Gardening Uses for Old Things

Hang Your Keys on a Magnetic Knife Strip

Hang Your Keys on a Magnetic Knife Strip

Use a Muffin Pan as a Tostada Mold

Use a Muffin Pan as a Tostada Mold

6 New Uses for Parchment Paper

6 New Uses for Parchment Paper

6 New Uses for Toothpaste

6 New Uses for Toothpaste

6 New Uses for a Coffee Can

6 New Uses for a Coffee Can

New Uses for New Things?

5 New Uses for New(ish) Things

New Uses for a Penny, Tennis Ball…

New Uses for a Penny, Old CD, and More

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com