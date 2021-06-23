This Best-Selling Window AC Has a Genius Design That Makes It 'Whisper Quiet'-and It's Finally Back in Stock

The Midea U-Shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner has more than 4,100 five-star ratings and is currently ranking as the best-selling model on Amazon, so it's clearly in high demand. But now that it's officially back in stock in two BTU options, it's time to order one for yourself before it's too late. There are plenty of reasons why customers are obsessed with the AC, but its modern appearance, quiet operation, and smart features are the most notable. Thanks to the window air conditioner's clean lines, one customer says it "makes the competition [look] severely outdated." Another person described it as an "innovative new take on something that hasn't changed much over the years."