This Portable Air Conditioner Helps Shoppers 'Sleep Like a Rock'—Even During Heat Waves
When you don't have the luxury of central AC and the temperatures start to creep upwards, staying comfortable at home can be tricky. A cooling set of sheets and a strategically placed fan certainly help, but sometimes, a little more power is needed—and that's when a portable air conditioner can work wonders. According to shoppers, Midea's 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner is a "lifesaver" during summer heat, and it's now on sale with an Amazon coupon.
The smart device is compact, standing just over 28 inches tall, but it can still make a big difference. Designed for rooms up to 150 square feet, the portable air conditioner has a typical cooling function in addition to a fan and a dehumidifier, making it easy to cut humidity and air out your space. A 24-hour timer allows you to program how and when it cools without requiring frequent manual adjustments.
"I live in San Diego where it's perpetually at least 75 percent humidity," wrote one reviewer. "My complex doesn't have AC, which on normal days is tolerable, but during the summer anything over 80 degrees or so outside, it's miserable to sleep in even with a fan….this AC has been a life changing miracle for me. I sleep like a rock through the night now."
Others add that the AC "cools better and quicker than expected," and it's quiet compared to other models. "This is my third portable AC in six years and this one by far really is the best," one customer said. "My room cools off much quicker than the last two. Our garage was converted into a playroom so we use the portable ACs to cool it off….I am not exaggerating when I say in a matter of minutes I can feel the difference in temperatures."
Midea's portable air conditioner comes with a five-foot hose and a bracket that can fit windows that are 26.5 to 48 inches wide, and it even has wheels that rotate 360 degrees, so you can move it around without breaking a sweat. Its air filter is removable, and the brand recommends cleaning it once a week to make sure that the unit continues operating its best. Reviewers also add that the AC is "easy to install" and that no extra tools are needed to do so.
If you're always dreading summer weather, it might just be worth investing in a portable air conditioner—and Midea's model promises cool temperatures for just under $300.