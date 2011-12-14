8 Metallic Home Accessories
Gold Medium Ridge Nesting Bowl
Though a splurge, it offers an all-year-round design punch. Fill with colorful candies for the entryway or use it to serve wasabi peas on the buffet. Food-safe.
To buy: $240, jschatz.com.
Featured December 2011
Glitter Feather
Add a few to a floral arrangement, then surround with votive candles—they’ll reflect the light.
To buy: $6, westelm.com.
Polished Aluminum Tray
Modern and substantial, it catches light as you navigate the crowd. Choose from a rectangle or square shape.
To buy: $154, shop.canvashomestore.com.
Gnome Cookie Jar
Brighten up your kitchen with this adorable fellow. His gilded hat lifts off to access the goodies stored within.
To buy: $62, michelevarian.com.
Scalloped Glitter Garland
Nothing says party more than streamers and garland—and these are glittery to boot. String across the mantel or adorn a bare wall.
To buy: $14 for six–foot strand, etsy.com.
Slanted Candleholders
A sculptural addition to your table. Have fun arranging the three different sizes any way you like.
To buy: $247.50, dwellstudio.com.
Tasse Appetizer Set
What guest wouldn’t want to be presented with this? Use to serve soups or mousse in easy-to-carry portions.
To buy: $20, zgallerie.com.
Gold Porcelain Percolator
Use this stunning gold “percolator” to serve sleepy guests a shot of caffeine before the ball drops.
To buy: $82, michelevarian.com.
