8 Metallic Home Accessories

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
jschatz.com
Bring on the sparkle! These decorative accent pieces will help you ring in 2012 with style.
Gold Medium Ridge Nesting Bowl

jschatz.com

Though a splurge, it offers an all-year-round design punch. Fill with colorful candies for the entryway or use it to serve wasabi peas on the buffet. Food-safe.

To buy: $240, jschatz.com.

Featured December 2011

Glitter Feather

westelm.com

Add a few to a floral arrangement, then surround with votive candles—they’ll reflect the light.

To buy: $6, westelm.com.

Polished Aluminum Tray

shop.canvashomestore.com

Modern and substantial, it catches light as you navigate the crowd. Choose from a rectangle or square shape.

To buy: $154, shop.canvashomestore.com.

Gnome Cookie Jar

michelevarian.com

Brighten up your kitchen with this adorable fellow. His gilded hat lifts off to access the goodies stored within.

To buy: $62, michelevarian.com.

Scalloped Glitter Garland

etsy.com

Nothing says party more than streamers and garland—and these are glittery to boot. String across the mantel or adorn a bare wall.

To buy: $14 for six–foot strand, etsy.com.

Slanted Candleholders

dwellstudio.com

A sculptural addition to your table. Have fun arranging the three different sizes any way you like.

To buy: $247.50, dwellstudio.com.

Tasse Appetizer Set

zgallerie.com

What guest wouldn’t want to be presented with this? Use to serve soups or mousse in easy-to-carry portions.

To buy: $20, zgallerie.com.

Gold Porcelain Percolator

michelevarian.com

Use this stunning gold “percolator” to serve sleepy guests a shot of caffeine before the ball drops.

To buy: $82, michelevarian.com.

By Stephanie Sisco