6 Modern Melamine Trays

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Whether serving burgers and dogs at a party or hosting a family-style meal at the table, these durable trays will become your go-to options.
Cloud Swirl Serving Tray

Let vibrant roasted veggies stand out against this black and white tray adorned with a funky abstract cloud illustration.

To buy: $40, leifshop.com.

Featured May 2013

Kat Sleigh Tray

With ends that curve upward, which will keep Swedish meatballs from sliding overboard, this bright ikat-patterned platter is easy to carry from the kitchen to the patio table.

To buy: $26, frenchbull.com.

Sunflower 15-inch Tray

This melamine coated birch wood server has an artistic floral design that offers an air of whimsy while still being incredibly sturdy.

To buy: $43, gretelhome.com.

Bright Shapes Melamine Serveware

Looking for an effortless way to liven up an outdoor table on a budget? Turn to festive serving trays that come in vibrant colors (tangerine or sunshine) and fun shapes (round or rectangular).

To buy: $10, westelm.com.

Melamine Small Serving Tray

A simple snow white platter will make your next get-together all about the food you’re serving. This pick is wide enough to hold a baguette and an assortment of cheeses.

To buy: $15, crateandbarrel.com.

Perspective Tray

Modern and graphic, this graphite and mustard yellow color combination would look sleek set on top of a bar holding bottles or, perhaps, a pitcher of your signature cocktail.

To buy: $25, zgallerie.com.

