6 Modern Melamine Trays
Cloud Swirl Serving Tray
Let vibrant roasted veggies stand out against this black and white tray adorned with a funky abstract cloud illustration.
To buy: $40, leifshop.com.
Featured May 2013
Kat Sleigh Tray
With ends that curve upward, which will keep Swedish meatballs from sliding overboard, this bright ikat-patterned platter is easy to carry from the kitchen to the patio table.
To buy: $26, frenchbull.com.
Sunflower 15-inch Tray
This melamine coated birch wood server has an artistic floral design that offers an air of whimsy while still being incredibly sturdy.
To buy: $43, gretelhome.com.
Bright Shapes Melamine Serveware
Looking for an effortless way to liven up an outdoor table on a budget? Turn to festive serving trays that come in vibrant colors (tangerine or sunshine) and fun shapes (round or rectangular).
To buy: $10, westelm.com.
Melamine Small Serving Tray
A simple snow white platter will make your next get-together all about the food you’re serving. This pick is wide enough to hold a baguette and an assortment of cheeses.
To buy: $15, crateandbarrel.com.
Perspective Tray
Modern and graphic, this graphite and mustard yellow color combination would look sleek set on top of a bar holding bottles or, perhaps, a pitcher of your signature cocktail.
To buy: $25, zgallerie.com.
