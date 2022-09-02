Now's Your Chance to Save Hundreds of Dollars at This Luxe Home Brand That Rarely Has Sales

Hurry, these deals end Monday!

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Published on September 2, 2022

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Photo: Mcgeeandco.com

Beautiful new home items need to check plenty of boxes for discerning shoppers who want it all. While this is usually a difficult task, the holiday weekend is giving us a rare opportunity to find pieces for the whole home that meet our high standards, exude luxury through that popular neutral aesthetic that's everywhere right now, and takes our wallets into account.

This Labor Day weekend only, the luxurious furniture and home decor brand McGee & Co. is offering shoppers a rare deal and knocking its prices down sitewide by up to 25 percent. The brand, known by most for being helmed by design duo Shea and Syd McGee, who star in their hit Netflix series Dream Home Makeover, goes on sale less than a handful of times per year, so we immediately took notice—and inventory.

There are hundreds of beautiful items to choose from, which is no surprise to anyone who knows the elegant and timeless style behind the designs that the McGees are known for. But for anyone who isn't familiar, we rounded up the 16 best finds to shop now before this sale comes to a close when the long weekend is over (that's 11:59pm on Monday, September 5).

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Mcgeeandco.com

Best McGee & Co. Home Decor Deals

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Mcgeeandco.com

Best McGee & Co. Furniture Deals

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Mcgeeandco.com

To buy: Lane Wool Flecked Oversized Throw, $293 (was $390); mcgeeandco.com.

For anyone who wants to will the end of summer with their home decor, this cozy throw blanket will surely do the trick. It's woven from a mohair wool blend that's as soft and plush as it is warm. The cream colored throw is flecked with hints of brown and umber that are sure to bend in with nearly any design aesthetic, and the braided trim adds a special touch to differentiate it from other blankets. Plus, at 96 inches by 80 inches, this generous couch companion is large enough to share.

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Mcgeeandco.com

To buy: Burnham Cabinet, $2,250 (was $3,000); mcgeeandco.com.

This statement piece is crafted from solid oak in a light blonde finish that can blend in nicely with the rest of your living or dining room decor. It has three shelves to display everything from books and plants to decorative bowls, glassware, and serving trays, and six soft-close drawers of varying depths to house utensils, linen napkins, seasonal centerpieces, and anything else that might need a home in your space.

Check out the McGee and Co. Labor Day weekend sale to find your own favorite pieces during this rare event while they're still discounted and in stock today.

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Mcgeeandco.com

To buy: Aged Wood Vase, $83 (was $110); mcgeeandco.com.

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Mcgeeandco.com

To buy: Hadden Counter Stool, $619 (was $825); mcgeeandco.com.

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Mcgeeandco.com

To buy: Inlay Bone Frame, $30 (was $40); mcgeeandco.com.

McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Mcgeeandco.com

To buy: Hamlet Hanging Chair, $536 (was $670); mcgeeandco.com.

