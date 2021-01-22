This Heated Flannel Throw Blanket Is an Amazon Best-Seller—and It’s Just $43 Right Now

The weather outside may be dreadful, but indoors you can create a cozy space to stay toasty. Whether you're curled up on the couch or snuggling into bed, an electric heated blanket can add additional warmth and comfort (and potentially help you save on your heating bill).
If this sounds like something you or your loved ones need, then look no further than the MaxKare Electric Heated Flannel Throw Blanket. The 50-by-60-inch heated blanket offers full-body warmth with low, medium, and high heating levels to alternate between. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. It can easily run through the wash—just make sure to detach the heating controller beforehand.
The blanket comes equipped with a convenient 9.8-foot power cable, so you can use it in a variety of spots in your home. What's more, it won't ever overheat because it automatically shuts off after four hours of continuous use.
To buy: $43 (was $53); amazon.com.
The MaxKare Electric Heated Flannel Throw Blanket is a number one seller for a reason. It has received more than 3,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who claim it's a "life-saver" to have during the winter. In fact, it traps heat so well, many reviewers have purchased several for their friends and family.
"This blanket literally saved my marriage," wrote one reviewer. "My husband likes to sleep in freezing conditions, which makes me not able to sleep, and on top of that he has the fan blowing. But this heated blanket keeps you nice and toasty. I no longer have to go to bed with a long-sleeve shirt, pants, a robe, and three blankets."
"This is the fluffiest heated blanket I've owned! So many others are so thin, you can feel the wires," wrote another. "This one actually feels like a blanket. The controls are very easy to use, and the cord attaches to the blanket on the corner so no feet get tangled. It heats up very fast, and the high setting is very warm."
Right now, you can save an additional 15 percent on the MaxKare Electric Heated Flannel Throw Blanket thanks to an on-page coupon that brings the price down to just $43.