Mandy Moore Has This Modern Table Lamp in Her Office (and You Can Shop It on Amazon)

In between filming for NBC’s hit TV show This Is Us and releasing her first new song in over a decade, Mandy Moore somehow found time to start her own production company. But before she could get to work finding and producing female-driven projects, Moore had to create the perfect office space so she could get down to business.

Working with interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel—the same creative who decorated the actress’ striking mid-century modern home—Moore transformed a drab Paramount Studios office into a bright, contemporary space. What was once a room with plain white walls and boring brown furniture is now an inspiring office filled with colorful patterns, rich textures, and some surprisingly affordable pieces.

The space oozes California-cool style and looks more like a chic living room than a traditional office. Desks have been replaced with small bistro tables and a modern cocktail table ($320; amazon.com), and instead of typical black spinning chairs, there’s a blush pink couch ($1,133; amazon.com) and curved velvet chairs.

Among the stylish furnishings is a dome-shaped table lamp that stood out to us because, although it looks like a high-end designer piece, it’s actually from one Amazon’s in-house home decor brands, Rivet, which offers mid-century modern furniture and decorations at reasonable prices.

The elegant lamp features a narrow stem and a circular base with a curved shade, all in a modern matte finish. It comes with two LED light bulbs that illuminate with the tug of a chain, and standing at 21 inches tall, it’s the perfect size for a desk or end table. A soft pink version of the table lamp sits in Moore’s office, but it’s also available in black, blue, and white variations, with prices starting at just $57.

Moore isn’t the only one who loves the stylish little lamp. While it still has a modest number of reviews on Amazon, they’re all positive, with shoppers noting its modern appearance, easy assembly, and surprisingly low cost.

“[I] love this lamp. Great modern design… I have seen lamps similar to this in higher end stores with a hefty price tag. So I was so happy to find this one for my office,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said, “[I] really love the sleek modern yet retro look of this lamp. CB2 sells a version of this lamp at twice the price but I think Amazon’s version is aesthetically more pleasing. Also, [it was] super easy to assemble.”

