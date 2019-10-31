5 Little Ways to Make Your Holiday Guests Feel Instantly at Home 

As much as you can empower guests to treat your house like their own, the more comfortable they’ll feel. An electric kettle will allow them to quickly whip up a warm cup of tea in the morning or before bed without having to ask. Plus, it makes up to 7 cups quickly so they won't have to wait long for a warm beverage. Create a little guest-friendly coffee and tea station with this kettle, honey, a bowl of sugar, spoons, and cloth napkins. This way, guests will find everything without having to poke around the whole kitchen.

