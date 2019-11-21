Macy’s Just Dropped Over 25,000 Deals Ahead of Black Friday—Up to 70% Off

Black Friday came early, folks!

By Madison Alcedo
November 21, 2019
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone special on your list, the wait is finally over for the biggest sale event of the year. While Black Friday 2019 is still days away on November 29, there are ways to shop deals early this year, including snagging some must-have products for your home and closet during Macy’s Early Black Friday sale. If you’re a loyal Macy’s shopper, you already know to expect discounts that are often more than 60 percent off—yes, you read that right! From now until Tuesday, November 26, you can shop the 25,000-plus deals that Macy’s released early before its actual Black Friday sale begins on November 27. And this year, Macy’s is making it easy to shop for the best deals online ahead of time by kicking off its Black Friday savings the day before Thanksgiving—and we’re totally here for it. 

Along with major savings across a variety of categories—including home, clothing, shoes, and handbags—you’ll find deals on standout products like the KitchenAid stand mixera Cole Haan maxi puffer coat, and Marc Fisher snakeskin booties. Skip the virtual lines this year and shop the best early Black Friday deals from Macy’s, below.

Best Home Deals 

View all of Macy’s early Black Friday home deals here

Best Clothing Deals 

View all of Macy’s early Black Friday clothing deals here

Best Shoe Deals 

View all of Macy’s early Black Friday shoe deals here

Best Handbag Deals 

View all of Macy’s early Black Friday handbag deals here.

