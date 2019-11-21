Macy’s Just Dropped Over 25,000 Deals Ahead of Black Friday—Up to 70% Off
Black Friday came early, folks!
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone special on your list, the wait is finally over for the biggest sale event of the year. While Black Friday 2019 is still days away on November 29, there are ways to shop deals early this year, including snagging some must-have products for your home and closet during Macy’s Early Black Friday sale. If you’re a loyal Macy’s shopper, you already know to expect discounts that are often more than 60 percent off—yes, you read that right! From now until Tuesday, November 26, you can shop the 25,000-plus deals that Macy’s released early before its actual Black Friday sale begins on November 27. And this year, Macy’s is making it easy to shop for the best deals online ahead of time by kicking off its Black Friday savings the day before Thanksgiving—and we’re totally here for it.
Related: Nordstrom Already Marked Down These Best-Selling Items Before Black Friday
Along with major savings across a variety of categories—including home, clothing, shoes, and handbags—you’ll find deals on standout products like the KitchenAid stand mixer, a Cole Haan maxi puffer coat, and Marc Fisher snakeskin booties. Skip the virtual lines this year and shop the best early Black Friday deals from Macy’s, below.
Best Home Deals
- KitchenAid 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer: $200 (was $325)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum: $600 (was $750)
- Cuisinart Hard-Anodized 11-Pc. Cookware Set: $170 (was $520)
- Shark Navigator Light Vacuum NV105: $79 (was $200)
- Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Full/Queen Comforter: $280 (was $800)
- Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Qt Air Fryer: $200 (was $288)
- KitchenAid Pasta Roller and Cutter Set: $140 (was $250)
- Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven: $50 (was $180)
- Bissell 2316 CleanView Swivel Pet Vacuum: $79 (was $160)
- Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine: $162 (was $313)
- Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set: $30 (was $120)
View all of Macy’s early Black Friday home deals here.
Best Clothing Deals
- Cole Haan Hooded Down Maxi Puffer Coat: $140 (was $350)
- Calvin Klein Sherpa Button-Front Coat: $65 (was $130)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Pleated Metallic Skirt: $98 (was $196)
- Levi's Curvy Skinny Jeans: $40 (was $60)
- Free People One In A Lifetime Cardigan Sweater: $84 (was $168)
- RACHEL Rachel Roy Faux-Wrap Midi Dress: $55 (was $109)
- Tahari Leopard-Print Walker Coat: $160 (was $400)
- Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker: $80 (was $98)
- Free People Hailey Puffer Coat: $64 (was $128)
- Calvin Klein Faux-Leather-Trim Asymmetrical Coat: $180 (was $300)
View all of Macy’s early Black Friday clothing deals here.
Best Shoe Deals
- Marc Fisher Retire Booties: $78 (was $129)
- Calvin Klein Fioranna Booties: $50 (was $149)
- Kenneth Cole New York Justin Block-Heel Tall Boots: $120 (was $199)
- The Original Duck Boot Ariel Booties: $20 (was $69)
- Vince Camuto Paterra Boots: $113 (was $189)
- Steve Madden Kimari Boots: $80 (was $134)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Salt Chelsea Booties: $65 (was $109)
View all of Macy’s early Black Friday shoe deals here.
Best Handbag Deals
- Dooney & Bourke Small Barlow Embossed Leather Tote: $221 (was $368)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Dryden Marcy Leather Satchel: $188 (was $268)
- Calvin Klein Sonoma Reversible Tote with Pouch: $80 (was $168)
- DKNY Bryant Park Leather Top Zip Backpack: $99 (was $198)
- Nine West Levona Crossbody: $30 (was $59)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Dryden Debby Leather Drawstring: $139 (was $198)