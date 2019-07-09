Macy’s Just Launched a Massive Black Friday Sale in July—Save Big on KitchenAid, Dyson, and More
Black Friday discounts in July? We’ll take it!
As you begin compiling your wishlist for Amazon Prime Day and shopping all the Christmas in July sales, some major retailers are already offering sitewide discounts that are some of the best deals of the summer.
While you might save up to shop the biggest sale of the year on Black Friday, there’s no reason you have to wait until November. That’s why Macy’s decided to implement a Black Friday in July Sale—we’re half way through 2019, so why not celebrate with some Black Friday-worthy prices?
During Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale, which is on now until July 14, you can find savings on basically everything you need for your home and closet to end summer on a high note, from clothing, kitchen appliances, and smart home devices. The retailer is even offering major deals on high-end brands that we love, including KitchenAid, Dyson, Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto, Urban Decay and more.
To get the correct discount applied to your cart, be sure to input the promo code DEAL at checkout on all products marked “Black Friday Special” at macys.com. Below we’ve rounded up all the best deals worth your time and money.
Macy’s Best Black Friday in July Home Deals
- Instant Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker: $60 (was $125)
- Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Pro Canister: $230 (was $430)
- KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater Bundle Set: $280 (was $500)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Down Alternative Standard Pillow: $7 (was $20)
- Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set: $20 (was $48)
- Charter ClubEuropean White Down Lightweight Queen Comforter: $105 (was $300)
- KitchenAid Pasta Roller and Cutter Set: $140 (was $250)
- Ninja Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups: $119 (was $175)
- Bella 2.6-Quart Air Fryer: $59 (was $100)
Macy’s Best Black Friday in July Clothing & Handbag Deals
- Vince Camuto Rumple Button-Front Dress: $75 (was $149)
- Nine West Mariele Jet Set Satchel: $48 (was $79)
- Calvin Klein Sleeveless Ruffled Wrap-Hem Dress: $50 (was $90)
- DKNY Whitney Studded Shoulder Bag: $100 (was $248)
- Vince Camuto Ruffle-Yoke Linen Maxi Dress: $56 (was $139)
- Calvin Klein Belfast Bucket Crossbody: $69 (was $138)
- Miraclesuit DD Cup Illusionist Palma Allover Slimming One-Piece: $87 (was $174)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Twill Wide-Leg Pants: $108 (was $145)
Macy’s Best Black Friday in July Beauty Deals
- Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette: $38 (was $54)
- FOREO LUNA 2 for Normal Skin: $118 (was $169)
- Tarte 2-Piece Glamazon Colors Eye Set: $25 (was $50)
- Origins 3-Piece. Plantscription Boost Your Youth Set: $30 (was $43)
- Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Elite Sonic Facial Cleansing System: $104 (was $149)
- IT Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream: $27 (was $38)
Photos: Courtesy of Macy's