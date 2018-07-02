Super Stylish Lunch Bags That Will Make You Actually Want to Bring Your Lunch
These insulated lunch bags will keep your food fresh, even during a steamy summer commute.
If you're still relying on brown paper bags to tote your packed lunches to work, it's time for an upgrade. Start the back-to-school revamp early with these insulated lunch bags and boxes that look cooland will keep your lunch even cooler. From a lunch bag disguised as a sleek handbag, to a colorful patterned option that attracts compliments wherever it goes, these chic lunch bags make packed lunches feel much more luxurious.
1
Calistoga Insulated Lunch Bag
Elegant nautical-inspired stripes and a monogrammed leather label make this insulated lunch bag look especially luxe.
To buy: $49, markandgraham.com.
2
PackIt Freezable Hampton Lunch Bag
The first day I got this cute insulated lunch bag, I set it on my desk and watched the compliments roll in as coworker after coworker stopped by to comment on how cute it is. What they don't know is that is also keeps my lunch perfectly chilled and is easy to carry on my commute.
To buy: $16, amazon.com.
3
Blush Luncher
At first glance, this chic lunch bag looks identical to that sleek handbag you've been coveting. No one will ever guess that inside this structured vegan-leather bag is an insulated compartment for your sandwich and snacks.
To buy: $149, modernpicnic.com.
4
Fluf Zipper Lunch Bag
You'll never have to guess what's stored inside this adorable cotton lunch tote. Plus, it comes in several kid-friendly options (like a shark motif) so you and your little ones can have matching insulated lunch bags.
To buy: $29, amazon.com.
5
Bookish Lunch Box
Shaped like a book, this clever bento box slips right in between books and folders in your work bag. Plus, it would make a brilliant back-to-school gift for college or grad students.
To buy: $20, uncommongoods.com.
6
Expanded Double Bento Box by Takenaka
With a lunch box this cute, packing your own lunches has never been so fun. Still not sure what to make? Get inspired by these 7 creative lunch ideas you and your kids will both love.
To buy: $38, amazon.com.
7
Polka Dot Lunch Tote
And the world's cutest lunch bag award goes to...this polka dotted, stylish lunch bag. Bonus: There's a convenient carry handle, and the interior wipes clean easily.
To buy: $30, bloomingdales.com.