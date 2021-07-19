Reviewers Keep Finding More Uses for This Stylish Ottoman, Which Already Doubles as Storage and a Side Table
Anyone living in a small home or teeny apartment knows the importance of a good storage solution. Even if you're not lacking in square footage, a great organization method never hurts. And the best kind of storage is when it doesn't look like storage at all. If you're all about the perfect blend of secrecy and style, this chic, unassuming ottoman needs to be added to your cart.
Lue Bona's velvet storage ottoman is the pint-size storage unit you've been dreaming about. At face value, it comes across as a trendy footstool or small seat, but it goes far beyond that. "I have a very small living space, so having this double as a little side table when I need it is fantastic. You will not be disappointed!" wrote one pleased customer.
Superseding its first-glance appearance is a top that lifts off to reveal a hollow body, perfect for keeping living room essentials within arm's reach. (Or, if we're being honest, the perfect spot to conceal clutter when an unexpected visitor drops by.)
Though the discreet storage is hard to beat, this ottoman is made better by its two-way top. "Love this little ottoman with storage for my TV control and use it for my important mail I need to reply to," noted one reviewer. "Best part is I can flip the top over and turns into a beautiful wooden top to hold my drinks, etc." That's right, you can either leave it as a velvet seat cushion or flip it around to its wood underside, which works out to be a great tray for drinks, your phone, books, and the TV remote.
Aside from living rooms and bedrooms, reviewers have found homes for these storage ottomans in other helpful areas. "Great little ottoman; just what I needed for my nursery, to put my feet up, use for a little bit [of] storage, and use as a side table!" wrote one reviewer. "The fabric is nice and soft and the wood part is nice and heavy, was very easy to put together. The only problem now is I want one for my makeup vanity too!! Lol overall it's beautiful and great quality, highly recommended."
The fabric isn't too bad either: "It looks so luxurious at such a great price," explained one happy shopper. The toughest part will just be deciding which of the 11 shades to go with—matcha green for a trendy pop of color, perhaps? Or a classic stormy gray for an elevated touch?
An ottoman that excels in both utility and style shouldn't be passed up. Get one of these velvet stools now so that you finally have a place to store your evening reads and safely set your morning latte.