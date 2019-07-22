Little Luxuries That Will Keep You Cool on the Hottest Days
And they're all under $25.
During the dog days of summer, simply making it through the day while staying hydrated, avoiding sweating through your shirt, and managing makeup meltdowns feels like a challenge. To keep your cool even on the hottest days of the year, reach for one of these little luxuries. Tiny treats like a cooling eye mask, a portable fan for your office desk, and a skin-saving SPF spray that goes on right over your makeup will make the 100-degree days a little bit easier. All priced under $25, these affordable indulgences will keep you cool, and your wallet won't sweat it, either.
1
Soothing Ice Face Roller
Similar to a jade facial roller but with extra cooling power, this freezable face roller calms your skin, combating redness and puffiness.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
2
A Sun-Blocking (and Stylish) Straw Hat
A straw hat with a wide brim shields your face from the sun, while effortlessly topping off your summer look.
To buy: $19, asos.com.
3
Foot-Cooling Socks
Feet swollen after a long, hot day with a lot of walking? Kick your feet up and slip on these socks with built-in ice packs.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
4
A Freezing Face Mask
A combination of hydrogel, eucalyptus, and menthol work together to calm and tone your skin. The minty scent and cooling tingle enhance the soothing effects of this sheet face mask.
To buy: $6, sephora.com.
5
SPF Spray That Mists Over Your Makeup
On the warmest days of the year, when your makeup risks running down your face, the last thing you want to do is smear on greasy sunscreen. The solution: a lightweight SPF spray that mists over your face, keeping your makeup in place.
To buy: $12, sephora.com.
6
Portable Fan That Goes Wherever You Go
Small and super lightweight, this portable, folding fan will cool down your office cubicle and get the air moving in your kitchen.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
7
An Ultra-Cooling Eye Mask
Before you leave for work, pop this eye mask into the freezer. When you get home, place the mask over your eyes to enjoy the de-puffing (and de-stressing) benefits.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.